Saylor Is Bitcoin's Buffett, Pro-XRP Lawyer Claims

In a recent social media post, pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton has drawn a comparison between Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

The XRP advocate, who unsuccessfully tried to defeat crypto skeptic Elizabeth Warren in the Massachusetts Senate race last year, believes that Saylor is trying to become as influential in Bitcoin as the "Oracle of Omaha" is in the U.S. economy.

Deaton has pointed to the fact that Berkshire Hathaway now owns 5% of the entire U.S. Treasury bill market. Such a stunning mate was recently made by banking giant JPMorgan.

Berkshire Hathaway's massive $314 billion stockpile is parked primarily in T-bills.

The conglomerate is the fourth-largest holder of T-bills globally, surpassing some foreign banks.

The massive cash pile could be potentially deployed during a major black swan event.

Meanwhile, Strategy keeps aggressively buying more coins, recently expanding its total holdings to nearly 570,000 coins.

Deaton believes that Saylor wants to ultimately control 5% of all coins in circulation.