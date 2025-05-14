Advertisement
Advertisement

    Saylor Is Bitcoin's Buffett, Pro-XRP Lawyer Claims

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 18:05
    A prominent XRP advocate has compared Saylor to Buffett
    Advertisement
    Saylor Is Bitcoin's Buffett, Pro-XRP Lawyer Claims
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent social media post, pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton has drawn a comparison between Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. 

    Advertisement

    The XRP advocate, who unsuccessfully tried to defeat crypto skeptic Elizabeth Warren in the Massachusetts Senate race last year, believes that Saylor is trying to become as influential in Bitcoin as the "Oracle of Omaha" is in the U.S. economy.  

    Deaton has pointed to the fact that Berkshire Hathaway now owns 5% of the entire U.S. Treasury bill market. Such a stunning mate was recently made by banking giant JPMorgan. 

    HOT Stories
    Saylor Is Bitcoin's Buffett, Pro-XRP Lawyer Claims
    Whale Opens Massive XRP Short. Is Crash Imminent?
    1,700 ADA Wallets Set up Every Day This Year, Data Says, More to Come?
    XRP Beats Bitcoin With Wild 5,840% Liquidation Imbalance

    Berkshire Hathaway's massive $314 billion stockpile is parked primarily in T-bills. 

    Advertisement

    The conglomerate is the fourth-largest holder of T-bills globally, surpassing some foreign banks. 

    The massive cash pile could be potentially deployed during a major black swan event. 

    Meanwhile, Strategy keeps aggressively buying more coins, recently expanding its total holdings to nearly 570,000 coins.  

    Deaton believes that Saylor wants to ultimately control 5% of all coins in circulation.  

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 14, 2025 - 16:41
    XRP Holders Urged to Mark Their Calendar for This Date, Dogecoin's OI Sees Massive 64% Surge, Tether Will Flip Ethereum This Year, Samson Mow Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    May 14, 2025 - 16:07
    Tether to Add $450 Million Bitcoin, But There's a Twist
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    XY Miners Announces New Platform Release for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities
    Whale.io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils “Wager & Earn” Campaign and Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    XY Miners Announces New Platform Release for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities
    Whale.io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils “Wager & Earn” Campaign and Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Saylor Is Bitcoin's Buffett, Pro-XRP Lawyer Claims
    XRP Holders Urged to Mark Their Calendar for This Date, Dogecoin's OI Sees Massive 64% Surge, Tether Will Flip Ethereum This Year, Samson Mow Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Tether to Add $450 Million Bitcoin, But There's a Twist
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD