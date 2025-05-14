Advertisement
    720,503,612 XRP Moved as Price Stabilizes Above $2

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 21:54
    Massive XRP transfer volume fuels its price stability above $2
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The notable shift in market sentiment has seen the broad crypto market record significant on-chain transaction activities in recent times. XRP has seen a total of 720,503,612 XRP move across multiple accounts within 24 hours, according to data from crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant.

    With holders actively moving the tokens amid renewed investor interest following the rapid crypto market bull run, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has seen its transfer volume surge above $1.8 billion on May 13.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoQuant 

    XRP stable above $2

    Following the massive crypto market bull run, XRP has also trended positively, recording significant weekly gains as the crypto positions itself for more price surges.

    While the recent upsurge has seen the crypto experience a massive breakout above the $2 level, XRP has continued to trade resiliently around $2.5 over the past few days, recording a notable surge of 20.48% over the last seven days.

    Although XRP has slowed down in its rapid ascent, recent on-chain signals suggest XRP will be forming a new resistance level above $2.5 soon.

    Nonetheless, data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP has slumped modestly by 0.94% over the last day. As such, XRP is trading steadily at around $2.55 as of press time.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    This notable increase in XRP’s transfer volume has sparked speculations about a sustainable market bull run despite the slight price correction experienced across the broad crypto market recently.

    Oftentimes, massive increases in XRP’s transaction volume like this have led to a significant ascent in the token price, suggesting that the XRP bullish momentum is currently far from being over.

    XRP has been able to retain investors’ confidence despite shifting sentiments, thanks to recent milestones, part of which saw it officially overtake the biggest stablecoin, USDT by Tether, in market capitalization.

    Earlier today, U.Today reported XRP amassing a massive $1.2 billion in trading volume while achieving third place worldwide, with a market cap of over $153 billion, just ahead of Tether’s $150 billion.

    #XRP #Cryptocurrency Whales
