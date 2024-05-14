Advertisement
    Ethereum's Gas Crisis Over? Vitalik Buterin Presents New Solution

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin makes next big step in solving Ethereum's gas problem
    Tue, 14/05/2024 - 10:44
    In a bid to address Ethereum's ongoing high gas problems, Vitalik Buterin has unveiled a major new proposal aimed at optimizing transaction calldata and gas usage within the network.

    The draft proposal, dubbed EIP-7706, introduces a novel approach to managing transaction calldata by incorporating a new type of gas specifically tailored to calldata transactions. By providing a separate fee market for calldata transactions, complete with distinct basefee and per-block gas limits, the proposal aims to significantly reduce the theoretical maximum calldata size per block while making calldata more affordable on average.

    This Ethereum Update Is Critical for Future, Vitalik Buterin Explains

    Buterin's motivation behind the proposal stems from the need to tackle the inefficiencies in the current gas model. 

    Despite Ethereum's gas limit appearing suitable, concerns persist regarding the network's ability to handle increased transaction volume without compromising on block size, efficiency and cost. EIP-7706 seeks to mitigate these concerns by introducing a streamlined mechanism for managing calldata gas, thereby optimizing block space and transaction costs.

    Vitalik's vision

    Moreover, the proposal introduces a new transaction type that encompasses basefee and priority fee as a vector, facilitating the handling of all three types of gas through the same code paths. This unified approach ensures consistency across different gas types, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and stability of the Ethereum (ETH) network.

    Vitalik Buterin Solves Ethereum's Gas Fee Problem

    This development comes hot on the heels of Buterin's recent insights into multidimensional gas and the transition toward a more efficient transaction processing model.

    The shift from a single-dimensional gas model to a multi-dimensional one has been widely heralded as a significant leap forward for Ethereum, promising increased scalability, efficiency and readiness for future demands. 

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

