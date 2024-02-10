Solana and Dogecoin Show Surprisingly Performance, Meme Moguls (MGLS) Moves Ahead in Presale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Solana and Dogecoin has been experiencing minor setbacks in January, but remain bullish.

Meme Moguls has seen some returns during its presale and is now getting ready for next stage.

Solana Outage Didn't Harm

Over the last week, the Solana network experienced an outage for five hours. This sudden event triggered some sentiment change. However, the altcoin has quickly recovered, and its value is up by 3.36% in the last 24 hours.

At the time of writing, Solana was trading at $105, and its daily trading volume was up by 11% in the last 24 hours. This rise in trading volume suggests that investors remain confident in the altcoin, despite its outage earlier in the week.

This sentiment is supported by crypto traders such as Wick, who recently showed their support in a post on X. Wick posted: “Solana printing a shaded squeeze area,” followed by a second post that highlighted, “This usually warns us of an extreme move incoming.” Based on this prediction, Solana may experience a price rally in February.

Dogecoin On-Chain Activity Surges

Dogecoin’s price has rallied over the last week as the memecoins on-chain activity surged. This sudden increase has created an optimistic feeling throughout the Dogecoin ecosystem, with hundreds of investors buying Dogecoin daily.

According to crypto analyst, Ali, the number of new Dogecoin addresses created in the last seven days has increased by 1000%. This influx of new investors reflects confidence in the memecoin, with some experts suggesting a potential Dogecoin rally before Bitcoin halving in April.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.08144. Its price has increased by 2.39% over the last seven days, and now experts believe that Dogecoin could push towards $0.10. Bullish predictions estimate that Dogecoin could pass $0.11, though this would depend on whether or not Dogecoin’s recent bullish momentum can persist.

New Memecoin Emerges

Meme Moguls showed positive performance in its presale and Interest from investors. Now, there are several milestones approaching in February for the project.

Over the next week, Meme Moguls’ developers will launch a preview of its highly anticipated game. This preview will showcase many of the game’s features, including its virtual stock market, meme customization, and game modes such as Beat the Market.

After another presale is over, MGLS tokens will be offered with higher price in next stages.

On February 28, Meme Moguls will officially launch on Uniswap. After its launch, investors will no longer be able to claim a "buy bonus", and all presale prizes will be given out.

For more information about the Meme Moguls (MGLS) Presale:

Visit Meme Moguls | Join the Community