Advertisement
Advertisement

    450% Surge in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales: This Might Be Too Bullish

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 11:32
    Shiba Inu whales making key comeback right now
    Advertisement
    450% Surge in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales: This Might Be Too Bullish
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu is displaying indications of increasing market tension as on-chain data suggests a significant increase in large whale activity. The IntoTheBlock chart indicates that over the course of a 90-day period, the number of transactions for deals worth between $1 million and $10 million has increased by an astounding 450%. 

    Advertisement

    Large holders' aggressive accumulation has historically preceded significant price movements, both upward and downward depending on sentiment and accompanying volume. Technically speaking, SHIB is currently trading just below the $0.000016 resistance level, which has historically been a difficult ceiling to overcome.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingViiew

    After a recent breakout above the 200 EMA, SHIB is currently unable to gain traction and is trading at about $0.000015. But the asset is currently perilously close to losing those gains. A decline toward the $0.00001420 or even $0.00001310 support levels could occur if $0.000015 is not maintained. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Coinbase CEO Reacts to $20 Million Bitcoin Ransom and Customer Data Attack
    Coinbase Issues Urgent Notice for Crypto Users: Details
    US Government Not Selling Bitcoin: White House's Bo Hines
    'Ridiculous': Peter Schiff Reveals What's Actually Worse Than Bitcoin

    There are concerns about whether this whale accumulation is supported by real retail interest or just speculative positioning because of the volume's volatility and lack of consistency. SHIB may confirm bullish momentum and return to the $0.000018–$0.000020 zone if it can close a few consecutive sessions above the 200 EMA with increasing volume. However, sustainability is the issue.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/13/2025 - 15:13
    Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Losing Value Amid Market Apathy
    ByVladislav Sopov

    This buying frenzy could turn into a local top rather than a breakout setup because the price is losing steam following a strong rally, and the RSI is starting to slope down from overbought levels.

    One way or another, SHIB is at a turning point. The 450% whale transaction surge appears to be bullish, but it could quickly turn back into a distribution phase if it is not backed by renewed volume and broader market conviction. The real battle starts at the $0.000015 level, so traders should pay special attention to it.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    HODL 2025 Opens in Dubai, Advancing the Emirates' Position as a Global Financial Innovation Hub
    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    HODL 2025 Opens in Dubai, Advancing the Emirates' Position as a Global Financial Innovation Hub
    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar (XLM) Sets up for $0.30 Skyrocketing: Here's Why
    Breaking: Coinbase CEO Reacts to $20 Million Bitcoin Ransom and Customer Data Attack
    Coinbase Issues Urgent Notice for Crypto Users: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD