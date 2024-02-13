Shiba Inu Skyrockets 340% On-Chain as SHIB Price About to Erase Zero

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a staggering turn of events, the Shiba Inu token has experienced an unprecedented surge, catapulting an astonishing 340% in on-chain activity within a mere 24-hour period. Data sourced from IntoTheBlock showcases a sudden influx of substantial transactions involving SHIB, thrusting the cryptocurrency firmly back into the limelight.

The volume of these significant transactions has surged from 1.28 trillion to a staggering 4.35 trillion tokens, resulting in a remarkable surge in USD value from $12.15 million to an eye-watering $41.37 million.

Of particular note is IntoTheBlock's analysis, which focuses exclusively on transactions surpassing $100,000. It reveals a stark contrast from the previous day, with 34 such transactions recorded, indicating a diverse array of investors engaging with Shiba Inu tokens.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price review

Amid this surge in Shiba Inu token whale activity, attention naturally turns to SHIB's price action. Currently hovering at $0.0000096, SHIB stands tantalizingly close to the coveted $0.00001 mark, marking a significant milestone in its price trajectory. Yesterday's report from U.Today highlighted SHIB's critical price support, suggesting a potential continuation of the rally if maintained.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Indeed, the recent surge aligns with broader market movements, with Bitcoin breaching the $50,000 threshold, potentially signaling the onset of an altcoin season. For SHIB enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the erasure of a zero from its price, replicating the performance of the past 24 hours could prove pivotal.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, all eyes remain firmly fixed on Shiba Inu token's remarkable ascent, poised on the brink of a historic milestone that could redefine its trajectory on the market.