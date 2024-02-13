Advertisement
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 340% On-Chain as SHIB Price About to Erase Zero

Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu token's staggering 340% surge in on-chain activity brings it closer than ever to erasing zero from SHIB price
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 10:18
In a staggering turn of events, the Shiba Inu token has experienced an unprecedented surge, catapulting an astonishing 340% in on-chain activity within a mere 24-hour period. Data sourced from IntoTheBlock showcases a sudden influx of substantial transactions involving SHIB, thrusting the cryptocurrency firmly back into the limelight.

The volume of these significant transactions has surged from 1.28 trillion to a staggering 4.35 trillion tokens, resulting in a remarkable surge in USD value from $12.15 million to an eye-watering $41.37 million.

Of particular note is IntoTheBlock's analysis, which focuses exclusively on transactions surpassing $100,000. It reveals a stark contrast from the previous day, with 34 such transactions recorded, indicating a diverse array of investors engaging with Shiba Inu tokens.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price review

Amid this surge in Shiba Inu token whale activity, attention naturally turns to SHIB's price action. Currently hovering at $0.0000096, SHIB stands tantalizingly close to the coveted $0.00001 mark, marking a significant milestone in its price trajectory. Yesterday's report from U.Today highlighted SHIB's critical price support, suggesting a potential continuation of the rally if maintained.

Indeed, the recent surge aligns with broader market movements, with Bitcoin breaching the $50,000 threshold, potentially signaling the onset of an altcoin season. For SHIB enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the erasure of a zero from its price, replicating the performance of the past 24 hours could prove pivotal.

As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, all eyes remain firmly fixed on Shiba Inu token's remarkable ascent, poised on the brink of a historic milestone that could redefine its trajectory on the market.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

