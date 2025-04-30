Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to $0.0000236? Meme Coin Price History Says Maybe

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 15:29
    May could be month that changes everything for Ethereum's biggest meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As May 2025 arrives, all eyes are on Shiba Inu (SHIB) - and one question dominates: could the meme coin be heading for a bounce back?

    Historically, May has not exactly been kind to SHIB, as seen by data from CryptoRank. In 2022, it plunged -42.1%. In 2023, a softer decline of 15.4% followed. But 2024 brought a shift: a 13.2% gain, breaking the pattern and resetting expectations. 

    That is the setup investors are walking into now. SHIB has already dropped 10.9% in January, 26.1% in February and 11.1% in March of 2025. Not a great Q1, confirmed by the quarterly return of -41.4%. But Q2 has started with a modest 6.07% gain in April.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    Where does $0.0000236 come in? That target would require a major recovery, but not an unprecedented one. In March 2024, SHIB spiked 145.2% - one of the largest single-month jumps in meme coin history. That kind of spike, however, does not tend to arrive without a catalyst. Right now, SHIB is lacking a clear one.

    On the other hand, if May 2025 mirrors 2024’s trajectory, and SHIB posts another positive month, the target could be within reach - or at least approached. Even more so if June continues the climb, bucking its typical red pattern.

    What is different this time? Volatility has compressed, and traders are not jumping as fast. But volume is quietly rising again. SHIB’s previous breakouts - in April 2021 and March 2024 - both came on low-confidence setups that flipped hard.

    Still, this is SHIB we are talking about. Timing matters more than fundamentals. If it moves, it moves fast.

    Could we see $0.0000236 for Shiba Inu in May? History does not rule it out.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
