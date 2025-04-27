Major Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) Set for Gains in May, Price History Hints

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Looking at the Dogecoin (DOGE) price chart recently prompts only one question — could the major meme coin be gearing up for a strong May? Well, the historical numbers suggest it might.

A dig into Dogecoin’s price history by CryptoRank reveals that the concluding month of spring has often been a standout month for the cryptocurrency. In years like 2017, 2019 and 2020, DOGE posted solid double-digit gains, even during general uncertainty in financial markets.

On average, May outperforms many other months for Dogecoin, with both the median and average returns showing green. That's a rare historical pattern, and definitely one worth noting.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price History by CryptoRank

Then there’s the current setup. After a volatile but upward-trending April, DOGE is trading around $0.18. The price action over the past few weeks shows higher lows forming, an important sign of accumulation. Traders watching the charts are not seeing explosive moves — what they are seeing is a market quietly building pressure.

Context matters too. Even in rougher years, May often turned out better than expected for DOGE holders. Still, that kind of historical edge is not a guarantee — but in crypto, it’s more than enough to keep an eye on.

What’s next? If price history holds and sentiment remains more bullish-biased, Dogecoin could be positioned for fresh gains as May begins.