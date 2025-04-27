Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Major Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) Set for Gains in May, Price History Hints

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 27/04/2025 - 12:19
    Dogecoin, cryptocurrency many see as 'meme coin king,' may be destined for significant gains in upcoming month of May, if DOGE price history comes true
    Advertisement
    Major Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) Set for Gains in May, Price History Hints
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Looking at the Dogecoin (DOGE) price chart recently prompts only one question — could the major meme coin be gearing up for a strong May? Well, the historical numbers suggest it might.

    Advertisement

    A dig into Dogecoin’s price history by CryptoRank reveals that the concluding month of spring has often been a standout month for the cryptocurrency. In years like 2017, 2019 and 2020, DOGE posted solid double-digit gains, even during general uncertainty in financial markets.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reclaims $0.18, Key Price Scenarios to Watch
    Sat, 04/26/2025 - 14:26
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reclaims $0.18, Key Price Scenarios to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Fails to Surpass Major Spring Test for 4th Time
    $50 Trillion for Bitcoin (BTC)? Bitwise CEO Issues New Epic Prediction
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    Will XRP Hit $3? Key Resistance Breakout Could Trigger Rally

    On average, May outperforms many other months for Dogecoin, with both the median and average returns showing green. That's a rare historical pattern, and definitely one worth noting.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price History by CryptoRank

    Then there’s the current setup. After a volatile but upward-trending April, DOGE is trading around $0.18. The price action over the past few weeks shows higher lows forming, an important sign of accumulation. Traders watching the charts are not seeing explosive moves — what they are seeing is a market quietly building pressure.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Volume Explosion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing Brutally Ended, Dogecoin (DOGE): Is $0.20 Still Possible?
    Fri, 04/25/2025 - 00:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Volume Explosion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing Brutally Ended, Dogecoin (DOGE): Is $0.20 Still Possible?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Context matters too. Even in rougher years, May often turned out better than expected for DOGE holders. Still, that kind of historical edge is not a guarantee — but in crypto, it’s more than enough to keep an eye on.

    What’s next? If price history holds and sentiment remains more bullish-biased, Dogecoin could be positioned for fresh gains as May begins.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 27, 2025 - 12:05
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Rocket 77.8% in May, According to Meme Coin's Price History
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 27, 2025 - 11:54
    XRP Price Fails to Surpass Major Spring Test for 4th Time
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) Set for Gains in May, Price History Hints
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Rocket 77.8% in May, According to Meme Coin's Price History
    XRP Price Fails to Surpass Major Spring Test for 4th Time
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD