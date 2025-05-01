Advertisement
Advertisement

    Three Satoshi Statues in One Month: What's Going On?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 12:36
    New Satoshi statue just appeared in place no one expected
    Advertisement
    Three Satoshi Statues in One Month: What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Another statue of the mysterious Bitcoin (BTC) creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has surfaced - this time in a place no one would expect, Fornelli, Italy. It is the third identical monument to appear in the past month, following installations in El Zonte, El Salvador, and Tokyo, Japan.

    Advertisement

    But what about Fornelli? That is what stands out. The small Italian town on a hill is not exactly known for its crypto innovation. It does not host tech summits or push Bitcoin as legal tender. What it is doing now is a bold, symbolic nod to decentralization, right in its historic center.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 04/27/2025 - 19:42
    Satoshi Was AI, Binance's CZ Quips
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It
    Binance CEO Stresses Binance's Help in Recovering $6.1 Million Crypto After Major Hack
    CIA: Bitcoin Is Here to Stay
    Ethereum in Big Trouble If It Doesn't Scale 100X, Researcher Warns

    A couple of weeks ago, El Zonte - or "Bitcoin Beach" as it is also called - unveiled its own Nakamoto statue. Just a few days later, one was also unveiled in Tokyo's Shibuya district, right in front of a big Bitcoin mural. The tribute in Tokyo feels right, especially with all the talk about Nakamoto being Japanese and the country's early involvement with Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    But three statues like that, all in such quick succession and across three continents, feels like more than just a coincidence. It is not clear if this is a planned effort or a shared instinct among crypto communities. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/26/2025 - 14:57
    Final Satoshi: Analyst Predicts Bitcoin's Endgame
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    But there is a throughline: anonymity, access and the idea that anyone - or everyone - could be Satoshi.

    There is no biography. It is just a hood, a laptop and a bunch of metal slats. The question now is, how many more Satoshis will appear?

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 1, 2025 - 12:18
    38 Trillion SHIB in Play: Shiba Inu Reversal Imminent?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 11:55
    This Can Change Ethereum: Interoperable Addresses Update Coming
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Three Satoshi Statues in One Month: What's Going On?
    38 Trillion SHIB in Play: Shiba Inu Reversal Imminent?
    This Can Change Ethereum: Interoperable Addresses Update Coming
    Show all