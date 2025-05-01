Advertisement
Advertisement

    CIA: Bitcoin Is Here to Stay

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 7:43
    The CIA sees Bitcoin as a tool of geopolitical influence
    Advertisement
    CIA: Bitcoin Is Here to Stay
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent interview with cryptocurrency advocate Anthony Pompliano, Michael Ellis, the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said that Bitcoin is "here to stay." 

    Advertisement

    "Look, Bitcoin is here to stay. Cryptocurrency is here to stay," he stressed. 

    Ellis has noted that "more and more" institutions are adopting it, which he thinks is a "great trend."

    HOT Stories
    CIA: Bitcoin Is Here to Stay
    Ethereum in Big Trouble if It Doesn't Scale 100X, Researcher Warns
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $100,000 Now? Solana's (SOL) Coming Back to Fundamentals, Dogecoin (DOGE): Ready to Skyrocket Long Term
    280,097,384 SHIB Destroyed as Burn Rate Rockets 37,937%

    The Republican political operative views Bitcoin as part of global technological competition, and he believes that the US should stay ahead of China. 

    Advertisement

    Furthermore, he has mentioned that there is "tremendous potential" to specifically use crypto in order to track what US adversaries are doing and disrupt it. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 14:58
    Will US Government Buy Bitcoin? Bloomberg Sees 30% Chance
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    "We can use these technologies to collect more intelligence to gather more information about them," Ellis said.

    There have been longstanding outlandish conspiracy theories about the CIA's alleged involvement in crypto. 

    Prominent Bitcoin developer Gavin Andresen visited the CIA back in early 2011 in order to discuss Bitcoin. Notably, Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of the original cryptocurrency, left the Bitcoin community shortly after the visit. It is highly unlikely that the two events are related, but some believe that Satoshi's disappearance was somehow linked to the CIA's involvement. Of course, the theory is based purely on speculation, which is why it should be taken with a big grain of salt.         

    As reported by U.Today, former CIA Director Bill Burns confirmed that the agency was working on some crypto projects back in 2021, further fueling various conspiracies.   

    Michael Morell, the former deputy director of the CIA, previously stated that Bitcoin should be viewed as a forensic tool by government agencies since blockchain technology makes it easy to identify illicit activities.  

    #Bitcoin News #Blockchain News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 1, 2025 - 8:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Over? Inflows Disappearing
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 6:00
    Ethereum in Big Trouble if It Doesn't Scale 100X, Researcher Warns
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Over? Inflows Disappearing
    CIA: Bitcoin Is Here to Stay
    Ethereum in Big Trouble if It Doesn't Scale 100X, Researcher Warns
    Show all