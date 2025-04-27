Advertisement
    $50 Trillion for Bitcoin (BTC)? Bitwise CEO Issues New Epic Prediction

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 27/04/2025 - 11:04
    Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says $50 trillion valuation for Bitcoin is real if cryptocurrency is set to replace USD
    $50 Trillion for Bitcoin (BTC)? Bitwise CEO Issues New Epic Prediction
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley is adding new fuel to the conversation with a headline-grabbing projection: a $50 trillion valuation for Bitcoin (BTC), if the leading cryptocurrency steps fully into the role of a digital alternative to the U.S. dollar.

    The essence of Horsley's message is that he sees Bitcoin not just as digital gold — a comparison that caps its market potential around $23 trillion — but also as a contender against global instruments like the U.S. Treasuries and the dollar itself, markets that combined hover around $50 trillion.

    That’s the scale Bitcoin could be playing at, if the world continues to move toward digital value storage, the fund's head thinks.

    It’s not the first time Horsley has painted a bullish picture for Bitcoin’s future, and it fits neatly with Bitwise’s positioning. Under his leadership, the company’s flagship Bitcoin ETF (BITB) holds over 39,000 BTC, currently valued at roughly $3.67 billion.

    The confidence, it seems, is not just rhetorical — it’s on the balance sheet. What’s interesting is how this prediction syncs with recent market behavior. Bitcoin’s price action has been increasingly tied to movements in global M2 liquidity.

    Investors expecting a classic Bitcoin boom cycle based on halvings and hype got something more complex instead: the cryptocurrency behaving like a macroeconomic asset, riding global money supply shifts.

    If the cryptocurrency is starting to move in tandem with global liquidity trends, it doesn’t just tell a story of crypto enthusiasm — it hints at Bitcoin’s gradual absorption into the mainstream financial system.

    Whether or not the $50 trillion scenario materializes, one thing is clear — BTC is no longer just competing with gold or chasing tech stock returns. It’s positioning itself inside the heart of global finance. The real question now: How many investors are ready to bet on that?

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitwise
