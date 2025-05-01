Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 11:21
    Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor has important message to give to cryptocurrency community
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, cofounder and the executive chairman of Bitcoin-powered giant Strategy, has published a tweet, urging the community to accelerate its BTC exposure before it is too late to buy any Bitcoin.

    Saylor's bullish Bitcoin urge

    Saylor shared a table showing the degree of U.S. leading fund management companies’ exposure to spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Just five of the entities on the list have unrestricted exposure to Bitcoin ETFs – Fidelity, Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo, Mariner and Fisher Investments. Between the five of them, they have invested $19.149 billion in Bitcoin.

    Companies with Bitcoin ETF exposure restrictions have $20,886 billion invested into the BTC-based product.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It
    Binance CEO Stresses Binance's Help in Recovering $6.1 Million Crypto After Major Hack
    CIA: Bitcoin Is Here to Stay
    Ethereum in Big Trouble If It Doesn't Scale 100X, Researcher Warns

    Saylor’s message is that this uncertainty of institutions may end quickly, by the time Bitcoin reaches $1,000,000: “By the time your financial adviser says it’s OK to buy Bitcoin, it’ll cost $1 million,” Saylor said. He believes that “when they say it’s a good idea, it’ll be $10 million.”

    Advertisement

    At the start of the week, Saylor’s company announced a massive Bitcoin purchase as it acquired 15,335 BTC for an astonishing sum of $1.42 billion in fiat. After adding that amount to its stash, Strategy now owns 553,555 BTC, worth approximately $37.90 billion.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 09:43
    Binance CEO Stresses Binance's Help in Recovering $6.1 Million Crypto After Major Hack
    ByYuri Molchan

    Saylor reveals why Warren Buffett does not understand Bitcoin

    During a recent interview with the head of research at the Bitwise Invest, Ryan Rasmussen, Michael Saylor was asked about his opinion on why such a renowned investor as Warren Buffett continues to reject Bitcoin as an investment asset.

    Saylor responded that he believes Bitcoin to be a “paradigm shift,” likening it to the invention of electricity, radio waves and similar things. He is positive that BTC is likely to have a similar impact on the future of humanity, and he said that you can hardly blame people living in 1890 who were unable to appreciate the future potential of electricity.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 10:15
    100,000,000 DOGE Just Acquired by Whales: Dogecoin to Moon?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Bollinger Bands promise major Bitcoin price move

    Popular cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez has shared a BTC chart, showing that the world’s largest cryptocurrency may be in for a major price move. This chart shows a Bollinger Bands squeeze on the four-hour chart.

    This is a tech analysis tool that indicates a period of low volatility and a potential for a large price increase. Therefore, Martinez expects that “a major price move could be just around the corner.”

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 1, 2025 - 12:18
    38 Trillion SHIB in Play: Shiba Inu Reversal Imminent?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 11:55
    This Can Change Ethereum: Interoperable Addresses Update Coming
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    38 Trillion SHIB in Play: Shiba Inu Reversal Imminent?
    This Can Change Ethereum: Interoperable Addresses Update Coming
    XRP Stuck at $2.20, Here Are Key Breakout Levels to Watch
    Show all