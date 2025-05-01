Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, cofounder and the executive chairman of Bitcoin-powered giant Strategy, has published a tweet, urging the community to accelerate its BTC exposure before it is too late to buy any Bitcoin.

Saylor's bullish Bitcoin urge

Saylor shared a table showing the degree of U.S. leading fund management companies’ exposure to spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Just five of the entities on the list have unrestricted exposure to Bitcoin ETFs – Fidelity, Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo, Mariner and Fisher Investments. Between the five of them, they have invested $19.149 billion in Bitcoin.

Companies with Bitcoin ETF exposure restrictions have $20,886 billion invested into the BTC-based product.

Saylor’s message is that this uncertainty of institutions may end quickly, by the time Bitcoin reaches $1,000,000: “By the time your financial adviser says it’s OK to buy Bitcoin, it’ll cost $1 million,” Saylor said. He believes that “when they say it’s a good idea, it’ll be $10 million.”

Advertisement

By the time your financial adviser says it’s OK to buy Bitcoin, it’ll cost $1 million. When they say it’s a good idea, it’ll be $10 million. pic.twitter.com/5CRrf2gSFL — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 1, 2025

At the start of the week, Saylor’s company announced a massive Bitcoin purchase as it acquired 15,335 BTC for an astonishing sum of $1.42 billion in fiat. After adding that amount to its stash, Strategy now owns 553,555 BTC, worth approximately $37.90 billion.

Saylor reveals why Warren Buffett does not understand Bitcoin

During a recent interview with the head of research at the Bitwise Invest, Ryan Rasmussen, Michael Saylor was asked about his opinion on why such a renowned investor as Warren Buffett continues to reject Bitcoin as an investment asset.

Saylor responded that he believes Bitcoin to be a “paradigm shift,” likening it to the invention of electricity, radio waves and similar things. He is positive that BTC is likely to have a similar impact on the future of humanity, and he said that you can hardly blame people living in 1890 who were unable to appreciate the future potential of electricity.

Bollinger Bands promise major Bitcoin price move

Popular cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez has shared a BTC chart, showing that the world’s largest cryptocurrency may be in for a major price move. This chart shows a Bollinger Bands squeeze on the four-hour chart.

The Bollinger Bands are squeezing on the 4-hour chart for #Bitcoin $BTC! A major price move could be just around the corner. pic.twitter.com/uvrel12QVp — Ali (@ali_charts) May 1, 2025

This is a tech analysis tool that indicates a period of low volatility and a potential for a large price increase. Therefore, Martinez expects that “a major price move could be just around the corner.”