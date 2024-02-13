Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes Deleting One Zero, Here Are Major Catalysts

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu faces revival on Bitcoin's nudging as bulls eye erasing one zero
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 9:23
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes Deleting One Zero, Here Are Major Catalysts
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is exhibiting a bullish stance on the market today, riding on the resurgence of the price of Bitcoin (BTC). At the time of writing, data from CoinMarketCap pegs Shiba Inu’s price at $0.000009587 after amassing a 2% valuation jump in the past 24 hours. The renewed price surge has effectively pushed the token’s weekly gains to 7.56%.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu growth triggers

One major catalyst that has helped revive the price of Shiba Inu is the boom in that of Bitcoin as the top coin recently retested the $50,000 resistance level. As a token with a strong correlation with BTC, Shiba Inu also followed the bullish trend.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Just Entered "New Era," Top Analyst Says

Shiba Inu’s reboot also comes from the uptick in the burn rate. In a dramatic twist, data from Shibburn.com pegs the total number of incinerated tokens at 27,389,472 SHIB, up by 70% in the past 24 hours.

With the SHIB burnt today, the total incinerated SHIB has now jumped to 410,708,390,210,099, while the Shiba Inu tokens in circulation now come in at 581,387,233,011,208. The supply crunch of the meme coin is also complemented by the 7,904,376,778,692 SHIB that are currently staked across the board.

Shiba Inu Burn Chart. Source: Shibburn.com

With the SHIB burn, the metrics driving optimism in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are returning, spelling a generally good omen for the token.

SHIB to clear one zero?

Shiba Inu is on track to erase one zero, a move it has attempted to do many times since the start of this year. While the token has achieved this feat on more than one occasion, it has not successfully flipped the $0.00001 price level as its ultimate support level.

Related
Shiba Inu Makes Epic Maneuver as SHIB Price Headed to $0.00001

This now marks the next major goal for the token, with different ecosystem factors coming together to bolster this major ambition.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Peter Schiff Calls Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge 'Pump and Dump'
2024/02/13 09:20
Peter Schiff Calls Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge 'Pump and Dump'
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 250 Million Dogecoin Transferred Out of Robinhood as DOGE Price About to Explode
2024/02/13 09:20
250 Million Dogecoin Transferred Out of Robinhood as DOGE Price About to Explode
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image CZ to Be Sentenced in Early April
2024/02/13 09:20
CZ to Be Sentenced in Early April
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes Deleting One Zero, Here Are Major Catalysts
Peter Schiff Calls Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge 'Pump and Dump'
250 Million Dogecoin Transferred Out of Robinhood as DOGE Price About to Explode
Show all