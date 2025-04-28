Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Soar 33% If This Golden Cross Validates

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing signs of life after a long consolidation stretch, with a technical formation that could shift its short-term outlook - a golden cross on the daily chart.

The setup is forming between SHIB’s 23-day (green line) and 50-day (blue line) moving averages, where the shorter-term trendline is closing in on the longer one. A full crossover would mark the first golden cross in months for the Shiba Inu meme coin.

At press time, the asset is trading around $0.000014, up roughly 4% on the day. If the golden cross is confirmed, the next major resistance level appears around $0.00001864, implying a potential move of about 33% from current prices, up from where the 200-day moving average is currently stretching.

What is notable is how clustered SHIB’s moving averages have become. Both the 23-day and 50-day lines are hovering close together around $0.00001248 - $0.00001263, creating a short-term pivot zone. Holding this range could act as a launchpad for further gains. Losing it, on the other hand, might drag SHIB back into the lower support levels seen earlier this month.

The appearance of a golden cross tends to catch attention for a reason; it signals not just a break from previous selling pressure but a possible shift in bias.

We will have to wait and see if SHIB can turn this technical spark into a sustainable rally. But for now, it is pretty obvious that Shiba Inu is finally starting to gain some steam, and the market is taking notice.