Ripple Says It Sees 'Huge' Opportunity in UK

Cassie Craddock, managing director at Ripple, has stated that the company sees "a huge opportunity" in the UK.

She has noted that the UK is one of the company's largest office hubs outside its home country.

As reported by U.Today , the world's sixth-largest economy introduced draft legislation for the cryptocurrency industry earlier this week.

Notably, the UK is cooperating with the US on crypto rules, seemingly distancing itself from the EU on this issue.

In her social media post, Craddock has offered some praise for the UK's most recent legislative effort. "The draft legislation shows positive signs of the UK capitalising on its second mover advantage, proposing an agile, globally competitive regulatory framework that reflects the borderless nature of blockchain," she said .

As reported by U.Today , Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen also praised the UK for being a major fintech hub back in 2023.

In 2020, before the SEC lawsuit, London was on the list of possible places where Ripple was considering moving its global headquarters.