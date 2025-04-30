198,171,864,549 SHIB Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase

A SHIB whale who accumulated nearly 198.17 billion tokens over the past month appears to have exited its position, sending the full amount back to Coinbase just 16 hours ago. The tokens, now worth approximately $2.71 million, were sent to a Coinbase hot wallet in a single transaction - likely signaling a sale or preparation to sell.

Looking at on-chain data by Arkham Intelligence, the same wallet received three incoming transfers from Coinbase between one month and three weeks ago, totaling roughly the same amount: 87.28 billion, 32.20 billion and 78.67 billion SHIB.

At the time of those transfers, the total USD value was around $2.41 million. The recent outflow suggests the whale may have pocketed around $300,000 in profit.

The movement follows a rise in SHIB’s market value during April. A wallet balance chart shows the holdings climbing from just over $1 million earlier this month to the recent peak of $2.7 million. Whether the whale timed the exit based on price action or other signals is unknown, but the result is clear: a clean round trip with a gain.

Interestingly, all tokens were sent back to the same Coinbase hot wallet they originally came from, prompting the idea that this was not an individual accumulation and sell-off but an exchange-internal shuffle.

Even if this is true, the strategy still looks straightforward: accumulate during a flat period, offload after a run-up. With nearly $300,000 realized in under a month, it is a reminder that amid the oversaturation of the meme coin market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) can offer great opportunities - for those who know how.

Was it luck, planning, or both? Either way, the wallet’s empty now - but someone walked away with a win.