Advertisement
Advertisement

    38 Trillion SHIB in Play: Shiba Inu Reversal Imminent?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 12:18
    This precedes major breakout zone for Shiba Inu price
    Advertisement
    38 Trillion SHIB in Play: Shiba Inu Reversal Imminent?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market remains in consolidation, with the total market capitalization nearing $3 trillion, as analysts anticipate a reversal that could propel the market higher. Analysts believe that extended consolidation and negative funding rates might lead to a significant upward surge in Bitcoin, which might impact other crypto assets, with macroeconomic variables also influencing market sentiment.

    Advertisement

    Amid these expectations, Shiba Inu is attracting attention, with a 38 trillion SHIB token range in focus amid growing speculation of a potential price reversal.

    Following the lackluster trading action on the market, Shiba Inu has seen declining momentum. Shiba Inu has continuously decreased after reaching a high of $0.00001525 on April 26. Shiba Inu fell for two days in a row from Tuesday but recovered in today's trading session.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It
    Binance CEO Stresses Binance's Help in Recovering $6.1 Million Crypto After Major Hack
    CIA: Bitcoin Is Here to Stay
    Ethereum in Big Trouble If It Doesn't Scale 100X, Researcher Warns

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/26/2025 - 12:38
    533 Trillion SHIB Barrier: Will Shiba Inu Break Through?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    At press time, Shiba Inu was up 0.03% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001345. The rebound has brought Shiba Inu to the crucial level where 38 trillion SHIB are being held.

    Article image
    Global In/Out of the Money: IntoTheBlock

    According to IntoTheBlock data, 38.61 trillion Shiba Inu tokens are being held by 55,020 addresses in the range of $0.000013 and $0.000014 at an average price of $0.000013.

    Why is it significant?

    The 38 trillion SHIB range between the $0.000013 and $0.000014 range is significant as it precedes a major breakout zone for Shiba Inu's price.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/30/2025 - 11:04
    This 60% Drop on Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Extremelly Bullish, Here's Why
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Next to this range is a gigantic barrier, where 540.73 trillion SHIB were previously bought between $0.000014 and $0.000019 at an average price of $0.000016 by 157,180 addresses.

    A breach beyond this range could result in greater gains for Shiba Inu and spark a new rise in its price. However, there is a risk of consolidation before a large move as the market tries to find its feet.

    In the meantime, the market is closely watching SHIB’s next move, with signs pointing toward a possible trend shift. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 1, 2025 - 11:55
    This Can Change Ethereum: Interoperable Addresses Update Coming
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 11:24
    XRP Stuck at $2.20, Here Are Key Breakout Levels to Watch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    38 Trillion SHIB in Play: Shiba Inu Reversal Imminent?
    This Can Change Ethereum: Interoperable Addresses Update Coming
    XRP Stuck at $2.20, Here Are Key Breakout Levels to Watch
    Show all