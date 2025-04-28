Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be on Verge of 300% Bull Rally, But There's One Major Requirement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is known for its wild price swings, but the next big rally might depend on a technical hurdle that is proving tricky to overcome. After months of trading in a tight range, DOGE is getting close to a setup that could lead to a 300% surge, but it will need to meet one important requirement first, reports crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

Keep an eye on the $0.20 mark. If the Dogecoin price closes above that level this month, it will show that it is breaking out of a resistance zone that has been holding it back since early 2024 - a psychological hurdle that, once cleared, could shift market sentiment and lead to a move back toward the all-time high near $0.74.

The latest numbers show a slow but sure improvement. DOGE is doing well inside a long-term rising channel on the monthly chart, with higher lows building quietly underneath. Short-term action seems good too, with the price remaining steady above some key averages and early signs of momentum on indicators like the RSI.

If #Dogecoin $DOGE can secure a monthly close above $0.20, it could pave the way for a rally toward its all-time high of $0.74. Such a breakout would signal strong bullish momentum and potentially attract increased investor interest. pic.twitter.com/ky88B6XFZy — Ali (@ali_charts) April 28, 2025

But that kind of setup does not happen automatically. If it does not close over $0.20 by the end of the month, it might get stuck in its current range. That could keep the bullish hopes on the sidelines a bit longer.

The bigger story here is about credibility. If DOGE breaks out, it will be a big win for the coin, and it will also give a boost to the rest of the altcoins that are having a tough time right now. Momentum is everything, and right now, Dogecoin is about to make a move that could get a lot more attention if it goes the right way.

So, here is the big question: Can DOGE close strong and flip the script, or will another month of hesitation push the rally further out of reach? The setup is all ready to go.