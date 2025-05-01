Advertisement
    Crucial Fake SHIB Tokens Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 12:53
    Shiba Inu team has warned the SHIB army about fresh threats targeting users in the vast cryptocurrency space
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    SHIB-affiliated account @susbarium X has published an important warning to the whole SHIB community. This time, the warning concerns “unofficial tokens and misleading claims.”

    Shiba Inu team gives warning to the SHIB army

    @susbarium’s tweet draws the community’s attention to multiple attempts of scammers to capitalize on the Shiba Inu ecosystem. For this purpose, they keep launching unofficial tokens named like official tokens linked to Shiba Inu. These groups claim that these tokens are part of the SHIB ecosystem, offering users to buy them.

    The tweet offers several official online resources which can help users to check whether a token is real of fake. @susbarium reminds the community that all the tokens listed at the SHIB website (see the tweet) are certainly official. “Always verify before engaging,” the message warns.

    The second malice mentioned in the tweet is misleading associations. This means that certain scam individuals or projects may promote themselves as being affiliated with SHIB but they are not authorised properly, @susbarium states, also providing a link to see the full list of verified “PartnerShibs.”

    The important message delivered by the tweet is that valid information about Shiba Inu tokens, giveaways, partnership, etc, “comes only from SHIB developers or the SHIB core team.” Information that originates not from these sources “it is not an official note and should be treated with skepticism.” Other important information sources for a double check are official SHIB channels on social media. They should be kept in mind by investors too. The same goes for any “community alerts”. “Be cautious when encountering new projects that claim SHIB connections without official verification,” the tweet warns users.

    Finally, the tweet urges the SHIB army to never share sensitive personal information with unknown entities. In case of doubts, it is worth consulting official SHIB channels.

    Binance's CZ issues wallet security warning

    Notably, a similar security warning was published by the former CEO of the Binance exchange, Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ. The influencer reacted to a tweet by a user who had his wallet details neatly stolen during a fake video job interview.

    CZ shared a lesson to be learnt here, saying that a separate computer is always better for keeping a crypto wallet and it is absolutely necessary to reject installing any updates or granting access permissions.

    #Shiba Inu #Changpeng Zhao
