Advertisement
Advertisement

    Breaking: Ripple Offered to Buy Circle for $5 Billion. Here's What Happened

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 18:12
    According to a Bloomberg report, $5 billion was the upper end of the offer range
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Ripple Offered to Buy Circle for $5 Billion. Here's What Happened
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple has reportedly approached Circle with a mammoth acquisition offer. It has proposed buying the USDC issuer for a sum in the $4-5 billion range, according to the Wednesday Bloomberg report. 

    Advertisement

    However, Circle, Ripple's key competitor in the stablecoin sector, has rejected the offer since it believes that it undervalues the company. 

    This comes after Circle filed to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the US in early April. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Offered to Buy Circle for $5 Billion. Here's What Happened
    XRP Rockets 5,438% in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance in Just Hour
    Ripple-SEC Lawsuit: Top Lawyer Shares Major Crypto ETF Correlation
    Grayscale Rolls Out New Bitcoin-Based ETF

    The Bloomberg report says that Ripple is still interested in acquiring its main rival, but it is still on the fence about making another offer. Meanwhile, Circle remains focused on its IPO, refusing to comment on "market rumors."  

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple President Monica Long recently stated that the company was not interested in going public, adding that it was in an "acquisitive" position. 

    Earlier this month, Ripple announced its decision to buy prime brokerage Hidden Road for a whopping $1.25 billion, which marks one of the largest crypto deals in history.      

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/30/2025 - 15:50
    XRP Rockets 5,438% in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance in Just Hour
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Circle is no stranger to massive acquisitions. The company famously purchased the Poloniex exchange for $400 million back in 2018. However, it ended up losing a whopping $156 billion with that deal. As reported by U.Today, Poloniex ended up spinning out of Circle in late 2019 amid restructuring. 

    Circle's USDC stablecoin currently boasts a market cap of $62 billion, which makes it the second-biggest stablecoin (behind only Tether's USDT) and seventh-biggest cryptocurrency overall. 

    Last year, Ripple also jumped into the burgeoning stablecoin sector with the launch of the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, whose market cap recently surpassed $300 million.            

    #Ripple News #Circle News #XRP News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 16:13
    Novogratz Reveals New Date for Crypto Conglomerate, Galaxy's, Listing on Nasdaq
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 16:02
    Crypto Market Responds as Fed's Preferred Inflation Data Stalls
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: Ripple Offered to Buy Circle for $5 Billion. Here's What Happened
    Novogratz Reveals New Date for Crypto Conglomerate, Galaxy's, Listing on Nasdaq
    Crypto Market Responds as Fed's Preferred Inflation Data Stalls
    Show all