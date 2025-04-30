Advertisement
    XRP and Dogecoin ETFs to Be Approved This Year, Top Expert Predicts

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 7:57
    Top analysts are unfazed by the delays
    XRP and Dogecoin ETFs to Be Approved This Year, Top Expert Predicts
    Nate Geraci, one of the most prominent experts in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) sector, expects both XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) ETFs to launch this year. 

    As reported by U.Today, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) extended the review period for Franklin Templeton's spot XRP ETF filing and Bitwise's Dogecoin ETF filings. 

    However, some of the top analysts appear to be unfazed by the delay since it was mostly expected. Bloomberg, for instance, has predicted that XRP ETFs are likely to be greenlit in October. 

    As reported by U.Today, CME recently officially confirmed the rollout of XRP futures, which bodes well for the token's odds of getting its own ETF. 

    According to Polymarket, an XRP ETF has an 80% chance of getting approved this year. The odds have remained virtually the same over the past two months. 

