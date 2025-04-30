XRP Rockets 5,438% in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance in Just Hour

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP just printed a number that may make even experienced traders pause - a 5,438% imbalance in long vs. short liquidations within one hour. That is not a typo.

According to the liquidation heatmap by CoinGlass, XRP saw $7.64 million in total liquidations over the past hour - $7.50 million of that from long positions. Shorts? Just $140,000.

But, what happened? XRP’s price action tells part of the story. The token dropped from the $2.20 region, breaching psychological support levels before stabilizing near $2.16. The move, while not catastrophic in price terms, was enough to knock out leveraged longs en masse - especially as cascading liquidations fed the drop.

Most cryptocurrencies saw mixed liquidation ratios throughout the day, but XRP’s case - over 98% of liquidation volume coming from one side - stands out. It is the kind of move that suggests not just miscalculation but mispositioning across the market.

Whether it was overconfidence or a simple lag in stop-loss automation, bulls clearly did not see it coming.

Zooming out, the overall market was not left aside either. Over $374 million in total liquidations swept through the crypto space in just 24 hours, with more than 162,000 traders caught on the wrong side of the action.

Bitcoin and Ethereum led the flush with $33.68 million and $29.2 million in liquidations, respectively, largely echoing the same tilt that hit XRP - but without the same extreme imbalance. The largest single liquidation order came from OKX’s BTC/USDT pair, clocking in at over $5 million.

Are we looking at a systemic long bias in XRP trades, or just a one-off flush before trend reversal? That is the question now.