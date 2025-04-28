Advertisement
    XRP Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) on Top Japanese Exchange

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 5:48
    XRP was behind only Bitcoin in spot trading volume, according to recent report published by SBI VC Trade
    XRP Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) on Top Japanese Exchange
    SBI VC Trade, the cryptocurrency exchange arm of Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings, has revealed that XRP was the second-most-traded cryptocurrency last month. 

    The XRP/JPY pair managed to surpass ETH/JPY (the two cryptocurrencies come in second and third places, respectively). 

    Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) come in fourth and fifth places, respectively. 

    Bitcoin, of course, was the most traded cryptocurrency on the prominent Japanese exchange. 

    The popularity of the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency is not surprising given that it has long had a strong presence in Japan. 

    Last week, as reported by U.Today, XRP also became available on crypto platform Mercoin, Japan's leading marketplace app. This is yet another sign that the token has reached mainstream acceptance. As noted by former Ripple executive Emi Yoshikawa, those who buy crypto through the aforementioned app tend to be first-timers.

