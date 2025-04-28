XRP Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) on Top Japanese Exchange

SBI VC Trade, the cryptocurrency exchange arm of Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings, has revealed that XRP was the second-most-traded cryptocurrency last month.

The XRP/JPY pair managed to surpass ETH/JPY (the two cryptocurrencies come in second and third places, respectively).

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) come in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Bitcoin, of course, was the most traded cryptocurrency on the prominent Japanese exchange.

The popularity of the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency is not surprising given that it has long had a strong presence in Japan.