    XRP on Verge of Ultra Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 25/04/2025 - 12:09
    XRP on verge of epic breakout against Bitcoin if this rare golden cross validates
    After months of fading momentum, the popular altcoin XRP may finally be lining up a technical setup that traders have not seen in a long time. On the XRP/BTC weekly chart, the 50-week moving average is closing in on the 200-week moving average. 

    If it crosses above, it would form what is known as a golden cross — a sign of a potential shift in trend, and in this case, a long-term one.

    What deserves special attention now is whether XRP can hold its ground long enough for the cross to form. At the moment, XRP/BTC is trading around 0.00002343 BTC, down over 4% this week. Despite the pullback, the structure of the chart is showing something it has not in over a year: convergence between long-term trend lines.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The last time XRP saw a move of this scale against Bitcoin was during a late-2024 breakout that pushed it briefly above 0.00003 BTC. What followed was a slow fade — but not a collapse. The price has gradually worked its way back down, while the 50-week average has been quietly trending up.

    The golden cross, if it lands, could flip the narrative. Though it does not guarantee upside, it does tend to mark the end of prolonged downtrends. At the very least, it shifts attention from Bitcoin to alternative digital assets.

    What happens next depends on how the price behaves in the coming weeks. A move back above short-term resistance near 0.000025 BTC would add weight to the setup. Break that, and the next zone sits around 0.000028 — 0.000030 BTC — levels that could bring altcoin dominance back into the conversation.

