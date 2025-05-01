Advertisement
Advertisement

    510 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Minutes: Price Spikes

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 12:48
    Shiba Inu just surged thanks to 510 billion volume increase
    Advertisement
    510 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Minutes: Price Spikes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As bulls try to regain momentum, Shiba Inu has experienced a noteworthy short-term surge, adding over 510 billion tokens in high-volume activity. After recovering from the local support of $0.0000127, SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00001355. It has gained roughly 2.34% over the past day and is currently encountering resistance at $0.00001458, which is just below the 100-day EMA.

    Advertisement

    This bounce might be more important than it first appears despite its slight movement. After losing more than half of its value since the February peak, the asset is still technically in a downtrend when viewed over a longer period of time. Now, however, the 50 EMA is flattening out, and SHIB is constructing a higher low structure, which could indicate that the downtrend is waning. With its current RSI of 57, it is bullish but not yet overbought. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This allows for additional upside, but in order to confirm a more stable recovery path toward the $0.00001636 zone, the price needs to break and hold above the 100 EMA. What is causing the recent surge? The distribution matrix of holdings shows that institutional-sized addresses and whales are anything but quiet.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000, Michael Saylor Says, Here's What's Accelerating It
    Binance CEO Stresses Binance's Help in Recovering $6.1 Million Crypto After Major Hack
    CIA: Bitcoin Is Here to Stay
    Ethereum in Big Trouble If It Doesn't Scale 100X, Researcher Warns

    A total of 16.57% of the supply is held by the segment, with 601 wallets holding 100 billion to one trillion SHIB and another 16% held by an even smaller group, with only four addresses holding 10 to 100 trillion SHIB. Holding an astounding 41% of the total supply, the largest entity has more than 100 trillion SHIB. Given this high concentration, any sustained price movement is probably supported or restrained by large holders, who are either selling into strength or quietly building up. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 08:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Over? Inflows Disappearing
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The fact that the price is stabilizing while whale addresses continue to dominate, however, suggests that there is not an aggressive redistribution taking place, suggesting that the major players are either holding or reaccumulating on dips. For SHIB to continue its rally in the near future, it must overcome the $0.0000145 resistance. If not, it is likely that we will return to $0.000013 or even $0.000012. SHIB is making an overall recovery effort, but since whales are under control, expect gradual methodical movements rather than explosive pumps, at least for the time being.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 1, 2025 - 12:42
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to $0.20 Possible If History Repeats Itself
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 12:36
    Three Satoshi Statues in One Month: What's Going On?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    510 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Minutes: Price Spikes
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to $0.20 Possible If History Repeats Itself
    Three Satoshi Statues in One Month: What's Going On?
    Show all