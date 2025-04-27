Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Rocket 77.8% in May, According to Meme Coin's Price History

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 27/04/2025 - 12:05
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on verge of epic 77.8% breakout if price history prediction comes true
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With just days left in April, Ethereum's biggest meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) is setting up for what could be a standout month. Historical data points to May as a strong period for SHIB, and if the pattern holds, a 77.8% surge could be next.

    Looking back at SHIB’s price history by CryptoRank, May has delivered some of its biggest moves. In 2021, the meme coin skyrocketed over 350% during the month. Even after more muted years, like 2024's 13.2% gain, the average May return still clocks in at an impressive 77.8%.

    That kind of track record is hard to ignore — especially as the meme coin market shows signs of waking up. Still, it's worth noting that the median May performance is negative, sitting at -1.12%.

    The conclusion is that big upside has happened before, but it hasn’t been the norm every year.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History by CryptoRank

    Zooming into the recent chart, SHIB has been quietly staging a recovery throughout April. After dipping earlier in the month, the token pushed higher, holding its ground around the $0.0000137 level. It’s not fireworks — not yet, anyway — but the structure is better than it was a few weeks ago. And that’s the setup heading into May.

    Worth to note that seasonality data is a useful guide for crypto, but it's not a guarantee. To say that when the average move points north by nearly 80%, it tends to catch attention — and for good reason.

    If the pattern repeats, Shiba Inu could be on the verge of a breakout that gets noticed far beyond the usual crypto crowd. A 77.8% rally is history. Whether it becomes the headline of May 2025 — that’s the question now.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu
