Ethereum’s Buterin Reveals Two Main Goals

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared the twin goals of the Ethereum Foundation (EF): maximizing usage and ensuring the network's resilience and decentralization.

The first goal revolves around ensuring that users benefit from Ethereum's underlying properties.

Some examples of "meaningful usage" include using Ethereum-based tokenized assets and decentralized finance for savings, wealth building, and well as payments. This could solve issues related to unreliable fiat infrastructure.

Ethereum could also be used for decentralized social media networks, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and decentralized artificial intelligence.

The post, which was co-written with Ethereum Foundation President Aya Miyaguchi, has also outlined the goals of maximizing Ethereum's resilience. This would involve ensuring ecosystem autonomy, value alignment, team diversity, and network robustness. Of course, decentralization remains a key component since it would eliminate single points of control or failure.

"The EF must change with the ecosystem, adapting to the community’s needs while maintaining our core principles," the organization said.