Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:29
Valeria Blokhina
Check out the latest crypto news and updates in the industry with the U.Today news digest!
SHIB Accepted by Leading Dubai University, Ripple Settlement Rumors Back in Spotlight, This Event Marked Absolute Top for SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day's crypto events with the top four news stories.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) now accepted by leading Dubai university via this integration

The official Twitter handle of Binance has tweeted about a partnership with Canadian University Dubai. According to the tweet, the major crypto exchange "helps bring crypto" to the said university, allowing its prospective and current students to pay their fees, including tuition fees, using cryptocurrencies. The partnership is powered by Binance Pay, meaning that all the cryptocurrencies supported by the payment technology can be used for payments. To the great delight of SHIB holders, the long list of supported assets includes the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, the rival of the Dogecoin meme token.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 11% Weekly, But Here's What's Happening with Burn Rate

This event marked absolute top for Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Director at Coinbase Conor Grogan has recently shared a Twitter thread, which shed some light on events on the SHIB market. In the thread, Grogan marked the meme token's "absolute top" that took place on Oct. 27, 2021; on that day, the largest SHIB farmer unstaked $107 million of the digital asset and sent it all to FTX, Huobi, Binance and OKX. This made Shiba Inu plummet, and it never recovered from the decline. Also, at the time of the transfer, FTX had just expanded its offerings of a SHIB perpetual futures contract called KSHIB. Conor also provided a screenshot of the OI for SHIB from that date, noting that it had increased significantly. The thread suggests that the person behind SHIB's crash could have been Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced FTX founder.

Ripple settlement rumors back in spotlight as Fox Business correspondent shares scoop

According to a tweet shared by FOX Business journalist Eleanor Terrett yesterday, the crypto community should await a potentially big announcement coming from the SEC soon. Terrett wrote that her sources from the regulating agency told her to get ready for important news. At the same time, the journalist was wondering whether the announcement will have something to do with a Kraken settlement. As a reminder, per Bloomberg’s recent article, the SEC started a probe into whether the top crypto exchange broke securities rules related to certain offerings to U.S. clients. However, some users suggested that the news might be connected with Ripple, the SEC's long-term opponent in court.

Top-tier Dogecoin wallet receives million DOGE, could it be sign of selling?

Yesterday, Doge Whale Alert Twitter account spotted several major Dogecoin transactions, with the last of them carrying more than 10 million coins. This sum of DOGE comprises $883,000 in fiat equivalent. According to the Doge Whale Alert's tweet, the receiver of the funds is a top-tier wallet ranking 20th. Some market analysts believe that the funds might be used for the additional funding of existing positions on the market, considering the recent performance of the asset. At the moment of writing, DOGE is changing hands at $0.08249, down 7% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

