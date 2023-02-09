Top-Tier Dogecoin (DOGE) Wallet Receives Million of DOGE, Could It Be Sign of Selling?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin, the popular meme currency, has seen a series of large transfers worth approximately $10 million, but the destination of the funds remains a mystery. The last transaction received by the Dogecoin whale contained $883,000 worth of DOGE coins and marked the end of a series of large transfers.

Some market analysts believe that the funds might be used for additional funding of existing positions on the market, considering the recent performance of the asset. Despite the recovery that began in January, Dogecoin has struggled on the market in the last seven days and lost more than 14% of its value.

Dogecoin has gained a large following in recent years and has become a popular investment option for many traders. Despite its popularity, the cryptocurrency has faced several challenges on the market, and its value has been volatile. As of now, DOGE moves intact with the pattern that was formed back in October.

The descending triangle pattern is a technical formation that signals a potential bearish trend for an asset. This pattern is created by a horizontal support line and a downward sloping resistance line. In the case of Dogecoin, the upper border of this pattern has acted as a constraint, potentially pushing the price downward until either a breakout or breakdown occurs.

On Feb. 4, Dogecoin was unable to break through this upper border and has seen a downward trend since then. This pattern commonly indicates a continuation of the current bearish trend. If the price of Dogecoin falls below the support level, it would solidify the pattern and could lead to a significant drop.