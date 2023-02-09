Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Leading Dubai University via This Integration

Thu, 02/09/2023 - 12:30
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
SHIB holders can enroll in program of their choice and pay tuition with crypto assets
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Leading Dubai University via This Integration
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prospective and current students can now pay their fees, including tuition fees, with Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay at Canadian University Dubai.

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) announced its collaboration with top crypto exchange Binance to utilize Binance Pay, a contactless, borderless cryptocurrency payment technology.

According to the QS World University Rankings 2022, Canadian University Dubai is ranked first in Dubai. As a result, SHIB holders can enroll in the program of their choice and pay the tuition with crypto assets.

In November 2022, Binance added SHIB to the list of supported cryptocurrencies on Binance Pay. Now, there are more than 70 supported cryptocurrencies on Binance Pay, including Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others.

The support for SHIB allows users to send, receive and make SHIB payments with Binance Pay for supporting merchants. The same also applies to businesses on the Binance Marketplace.

Users can also book hotels with their SHIB assets, create and send gift cards, participate in Launchpad or earn rewards with Liquid Swap through the Binance Marketplace.

Welly marks first anniversary of partnership

Welly, the Shiba Inu-themed burger joint, is marking the first anniversary of its partnership with the dog coin.

In February last year, the partnership with the fast food joint was announced, much to the delight of the Shiba Inu community.

According to Welly, its contributions to SHIB amount to 37.5 ETH, which were sent to the Shiba Inu Doggy DAO wallet.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bitcoin's Death Cross Looms on Weekly Chart as BTC Price Falls Below $23K
02/09/2023 - 14:05
Bitcoin's Death Cross Looms on Weekly Chart as BTC Price Falls Below $23K
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Tokens Actively Bought by This Fund Amid 7% Drop in SHIB Price
02/09/2023 - 13:48
Shiba Inu Tokens Actively Bought by This Fund Amid 7% Drop in SHIB Price
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano (ADA) Leads in Development Activity as Big Valentine Upgrade Nears: Details
02/09/2023 - 13:16
Cardano (ADA) Leads in Development Activity as Big Valentine Upgrade Nears: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide