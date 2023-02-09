Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Leading Dubai University via This Integration

SHIB holders can enroll in program of their choice and pay tuition with crypto assets

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Prospective and current students can now pay their fees, including tuition fees, with Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay at Canadian University Dubai.

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) announced its collaboration with top crypto exchange Binance to utilize Binance Pay, a contactless, borderless cryptocurrency payment technology.

#Binance helps bring crypto to @CUDUAE, a leading university in Dubai.



Prospective and current students can now pay their fees, including tuition fees, with crypto.



Powered by Binance Pay. pic.twitter.com/bqWuezZVKJ — Binance (@binance) February 9, 2023

According to the QS World University Rankings 2022, Canadian University Dubai is ranked first in Dubai. As a result, SHIB holders can enroll in the program of their choice and pay the tuition with crypto assets.

In November 2022, Binance added SHIB to the list of supported cryptocurrencies on Binance Pay. Now, there are more than 70 supported cryptocurrencies on Binance Pay, including Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others.

Ads Ads

The support for SHIB allows users to send, receive and make SHIB payments with Binance Pay for supporting merchants. The same also applies to businesses on the Binance Marketplace.

Users can also book hotels with their SHIB assets, create and send gift cards, participate in Launchpad or earn rewards with Liquid Swap through the Binance Marketplace.

Welly marks first anniversary of partnership

Welly, the Shiba Inu-themed burger joint, is marking the first anniversary of its partnership with the dog coin.

As a friendly reminder for those who will inquire about Welly's contributions to Shib during this year, 37.5 ETH was sent to the Shib Doggy DAO wallet.https://t.co/0b5PiePLAT — WELLY 🍔 (@wellyfriends) February 8, 2023

In February last year, the partnership with the fast food joint was announced, much to the delight of the Shiba Inu community.

According to Welly, its contributions to SHIB amount to 37.5 ETH, which were sent to the Shiba Inu Doggy DAO wallet.