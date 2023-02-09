Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 11% Weekly, But Here's What's Happening with Burn Rate

Thu, 02/09/2023 - 10:06
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been rising in past seven days, here's how recent SHIB burns have reacted to that
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 11% Weekly, But Here's What's Happening with Burn Rate
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The second biggest canine cryptocurrency by market capitalization value, Shiba Inu, has demonstrated a rise of almost 11% over the past week.

However, its burn rate has been miles away from that, far from experiencing growth at all in the past 24 hours, and has not come close to actually increasing in the last seven days.

SHIB burn rate in red

According to recently updated figures on the website of the Shibburn tracking service, the rate at which Shiba Inu tokens have been burned in the last 24 hours has dropped by 68%.

Over this recent period, the amount of SHIB tokens sent to unspendable wallets has totaled 6,680,182 Shiba Inu, taking only five transactions to do that. These 6.6 million tokens are equal to less than $90 in fiat equivalent.

This is far less than the burn rate yesterday, which spiked by over 10,000% within 24 hours. Still, that surge in the burn rate meant only 20.9 million SHIB were sent to dead wallets, which is a tiny amount in fiat equivalent too.

Overall, the burn rate seems to often correlate with the meme coin's price performance. Over the past week, SHIB has shown substantial growth but not in the past 24 hours.

SHIBburn_00RateShibaInu00memecrypto
Image via Shibburn

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Strongest Divergence in Asset's History: It May Lead to This

SHIB price jumps weekly, dropping overnight

Over the past seven days, the prominent canine token has demonstrated a rise by roughly 11%, rising mostly along with Bitcoin and on the continuous expectations of the Shibarium beta launch that is promised to take place soon. Besides, several companies have recently added SHIB as a payment option, which has expanded the adoption of this meme coin popular with the crypto community.

However, in the past 24 hours, the price action cannot be characterized as positive. Since Wednesday, the price has fallen by over 9%, dropping to the $0.00001336 level. However, by now, SHIB has managed to slightly remedy this and put up a rise by 2.36%.

SHIBpriceovernightjumps003w4rg23r4t5
Image via TradingView

At the time of this writing, the asset is changing hands at $0.00001340 on the Binance exchange.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Memecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Solana (SOL) Looks Primed for Comeback on Back of These 2 Key Factors
02/09/2023 - 11:29
Solana (SOL) Looks Primed for Comeback on Back of These 2 Key Factors
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image This 'Mysterious Fund' Could Be Behind Most Recent Cryptocurrency Market Rally
02/09/2023 - 11:10
This 'Mysterious Fund' Could Be Behind Most Recent Cryptocurrency Market Rally
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Deposits and Withdrawals to Be Temporarily Suspended on Bitrue on This Date: Details
02/09/2023 - 10:45
XRP Deposits and Withdrawals to Be Temporarily Suspended on Bitrue on This Date: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide