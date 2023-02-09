Ripple Settlement Rumors Back in Spotlight as Fox Business Correspondent Shares Scoop

Thu, 02/09/2023 - 15:13
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
SEC scheduled to have closed meeting on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. ET
Ripple Settlement Rumors Back in Spotlight as Fox Business Correspondent Shares Scoop
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a tweet, FOX Business journalist Eleanor Terrett hinted that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might soon make a potentially big announcement.

"SCOOP: My SECGov sources tell me to be prepared for a potentially big announcement tomorrow. Could it have something to do with a krakenfx settlement following a closed meeting at 2pm? Could settlement terms have industry ramifications? We'll see." Terrett wrote.

An XRP enthusiast, Yassin Mobarak, asked in response, "Could it be a Ripple settlement?"

WhaleChart, a cryptocurrency-related Twitter account, tweeted, "Leak reveals SEC will make a major announcement today. Ripple or Kraken settlement?"

The SEC is expected to have a closed meeting on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Ripple is in the midst of a legal battle with the SEC, which alleges that the $1.3 billion sale constituted an unregistered security offering.

Related
SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Lawyer Makes Sensational Predictions for 2023

The outcome of the lawsuit is believed by many to have far-reaching implications for the entire crypto industry.

According to CryptoLaw founder John E. Deaton, a settlement might come after a verdict from the ruling judge. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the settlement with the SEC could only be considered if the XRP is deemed a nonsecurity.

SEC investigating Kraken exchange: Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources, that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has commenced a probe into whether top crypto exchange Kraken broke securities rules related to certain offerings to U.S. clients.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation into whether Kraken offered unregistered securities is at an advanced stage and may result in a settlement soon, it stated, quoting the unnamed source. Which tokens or offerings are under investigation was not immediately clear.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Tranchess (CHESS) Spikes 60% Following Ethereum Staking Innovation
02/09/2023 - 16:26
Tranchess (CHESS) Spikes 60% Following Ethereum Staking Innovation
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Tether Reveals Profit Figures for First Time
02/09/2023 - 16:13
Tether Reveals Profit Figures for First Time
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin's RSI Makes Rare Move, Will This Reboot BTC Price?
02/09/2023 - 16:00
Bitcoin's RSI Makes Rare Move, Will This Reboot BTC Price?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin