Roubini Says Binance CEO Looks Like North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un

Fri, 11/18/2022 - 08:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
NYU economics professor Nouriel Roubini took aim at Binance boss once again in series of scathing tweets
NYU economics professor Nouriel Roubini has ramped up his criticism of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, comparing him to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in a recent tweet.

This comes after Roubini's Twitter account seemingly became inundated with hundreds of trolls and bots impersonating the Binance boss. "When someone criticizes them they unleash their army of trolls & bots! No wonder the @cz_binance photo looks like the one of Kim Jong-un," the economist wrote.

As reported by U.Today, Roubini said that Zhao was "even shadier" than FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, calling into question the former's attempts to save the crypto industry following the gigantic and fast-moving downfall of the top competitor.

