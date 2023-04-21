Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP's 10% Dip With Market Insight

Fri, 04/21/2023 - 12:35
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
David Schwartz defends de-risking strategy as XRP takes hit
Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP's 10% Dip With Market Insight
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of XRP has experienced a significant drop of over 10% since the beginning of the week, following a massive correction on the crypto market. The token lost all of the growth it had seen in recent weeks in just one hour and returned to $0.465 per token. This news was reported earlier by U.Today.

Such an unexpected market turn sparked heated discussions in the community, with even David Schwartz, one of the architects of XRPL and current CTO at Ripple, joining in.

Related
XRP Loses All Monthly Gains in 1 Hour, Here's How

Schwartz's reaction came to a tweet from an XRP enthusiast who stated that they had been de-risking for a month and felt better with less exposure, having sold 55% of their XRP bag at $0.49. Schwartz supported the idea of de-risking, stating that it is rational and smart. He also noted that there will never be a perfect time to do it, as the market's high could always go higher and the market's low could always go lower.

Current market conditions are a reminder of the volatility of the cryptocurrency market and the importance of managing risk when investing in digital assets. While it can be tempting to hold onto investments during a dip, de-risking is a reasonable and rational approach to minimize losses.

“”
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Related
Ripple CTO Addresses XRP Retail Sales Debate

As of now, it is unclear what the future holds for XRP and the rest of the crypto market. Nevertheless, as long as the token's price is above the indicated support level, a bullish scenario is a priority.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Launches Delegated Staking, Here Are Benefits
04/21/2023 - 12:13
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Launches Delegated Staking, Here Are Benefits
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Binance Launchpad to Kick off New Token: Open Campus (EDU)
04/21/2023 - 11:51
Binance Launchpad to Kick off New Token: Open Campus (EDU)
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 311 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by Top Whale as Price Hangs at Key Level
04/21/2023 - 11:35
311 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by Top Whale as Price Hangs at Key Level
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide