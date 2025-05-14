Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Holders Urged to Mark Their Calendar for This Date, Dogecoin's OI Sees Massive 64% Surge, Tether Will Flip Ethereum This Year, Samson Mow Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 16:41
    Don't miss out on the latest events in the crypto world with U.Today's news digest
    Advertisement
    XRP Holders Urged to Mark Their Calendar for This Date, Dogecoin's OI Sees Massive 64% Surge, Tether Will Flip Ethereum This Year, Samson Mow Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

    XRP holders urged to mark their calendar for this date

    According to a recent announcement by CME Group, it will soon launch a new product, XRP futures. The product is expected to go live on May 19. CME's plans to introduce XRP were accidentally revealed through a leak via beta webpage; later in April, XRP officially confirmed the futures launch, shortly after CME introduced Solana futures. Last July, the Chicago-based derivatives giant rolled out XRP pricing indices, which signaled the growth of XRP's institutional adoption. The introduction of XRP futures is seen as a key step toward potential spot ETF approvals later this year, with several major firms already applying. At press time, XRP is trading at $2.56, up 1.82% over the past 24 hours. Analysts are now watching to see how the futures launch could affect the asset's price, drawing parallels to Bitcoin's 2018 surge following CME's Bitcoin futures debut.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/12/2025 - 22:02
    29,532,534 XRP Transferred In Minutes: What Is Happening?
    ByCaroline Amosun

    HOT Stories
    Whale Opens Massive XRP Short. Is Crash Imminent?
    1,700 ADA Wallets Set up Every Day This Year, Data Says, More to Come?
    XRP Beats Bitcoin With Wild 5,840% Liquidation Imbalance
    459,040,000,000,000 SHIB Scenario Imminent: What's Next for SHIB?

    Dogecoin's OI sees massive 64% surge

    In a recent X post, Glassnode reported a 63% increase in Dogecoin's futures open interest over the past week. The increase took place despite the fact that Bitcoin's price has significantly declined from its recent high. As a result, the total value of open futures positions grew from $989 million to $1.62 billion. According to Glassnode, this "decoupling" indicates intense speculative positioning, meaning that traders are betting more on Dogecoin's price action. Per CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin's price has surged by 34% over the past week, making it the top-performing altcoin in the top 10. As reported by U.Today, Global Macro CEO Raoul Pal has recently opined that DOGE could potentially reach new highs against Bitcoin. 

    Advertisement

    Tether will flip Ethereum this year, Samson Mow says

    The market capitalization of the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), a USD-pegged stablecoin by Tether Limited, has recently exceeded $150 billion, currently standing at $150,371,999,375. Following this development, JAN3 CEO Samson Mow took to social media, stating that USDT could become the biggest altcoin as soon as this year, potentially surpassing Ethereum’s $303 billion market cap. "I said it before and I’ll say it again. Tether will flip Ethereum this year," wrote Mow, commenting on a celebration X post of Tether and Bitfinex CEO Paolo Ardoino, in which he hinted at USDT's future milestone of $1 trillion. Meanwhile, USDT’s Tron-based version has overtaken its Ethereum counterpart in market cap due to fast operation speeds and lower on-chain commissions.

    #XRP #CME Group news #Dogecoin #Tether #Ethereum #Samson Mow
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 14, 2025 - 16:07
    Tether to Add $450 Million Bitcoin, But There's a Twist
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    May 14, 2025 - 16:03
    Binance Wallet Dethroned MetaMask: Three Reasons by Top VC
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    XY Miners Announces New Platform Release for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities
    Whale.io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils “Wager & Earn” Campaign and Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    XY Miners Announces New Platform Release for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities
    Whale.io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils “Wager & Earn” Campaign and Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Holders Urged to Mark Their Calendar for This Date, Dogecoin's OI Sees Massive 64% Surge, Tether Will Flip Ethereum This Year, Samson Mow Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Tether to Add $450 Million Bitcoin, But There's a Twist
    Binance Wallet Dethroned MetaMask: Three Reasons by Top VC
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD