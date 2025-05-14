XRP Holders Urged to Mark Their Calendar for This Date, Dogecoin's OI Sees Massive 64% Surge, Tether Will Flip Ethereum This Year, Samson Mow Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP holders urged to mark their calendar for this date

According to a recent announcement by CME Group, it will soon launch a new product , XRP futures. The product is expected to go live on May 19. CME's plans to introduce XRP were accidentally revealed through a leak via beta webpage; later in April, XRP officially confirmed the futures launch, shortly after CME introduced Solana futures. Last July, the Chicago-based derivatives giant rolled out XRP pricing indices, which signaled the growth of XRP's institutional adoption. The introduction of XRP futures is seen as a key step toward potential spot ETF approvals later this year, with several major firms already applying. At press time, XRP is trading at $2.56, up 1.82% over the past 24 hours. Analysts are now watching to see how the futures launch could affect the asset's price, drawing parallels to Bitcoin's 2018 surge following CME's Bitcoin futures debut.

Dogecoin's OI sees massive 64% surge

In a recent X post , Glassnode reported a 63% increase in Dogecoin's futures open interest over the past week. The increase took place despite the fact that Bitcoin's price has significantly declined from its recent high. As a result, the total value of open futures positions grew from $989 million to $1.62 billion. According to Glassnode, this "decoupling" indicates intense speculative positioning, meaning that traders are betting more on Dogecoin's price action. Per CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin's price has surged by 34% over the past week, making it the top-performing altcoin in the top 10. As reported by U.Today, Global Macro CEO Raoul Pal has recently opined that DOGE could potentially reach new highs against Bitcoin.

Tether will flip Ethereum this year, Samson Mow says