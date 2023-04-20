Ripple CTO Addresses XRP Retail Sales Debate

Thu, 04/20/2023 - 06:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently took to Twitter to clarify the company's objectives regarding XRP sales amid the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple
Ripple CTO Addresses XRP Retail Sales Debate
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer, addressed the ongoing debate over the purpose and nature of XRP sales.

Schwartz explained that the San Francisco-headquartered blockchain company was created to distribute XRP "as broadly as possible "and, if necessary, generate enough revenue from sales to sustain its operations.

The discussion comes amid the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple, which alleges that the company engaged in the unregistered sale of securities through XRP.

The SEC claim that Ripple and its executives, including CEO Brad Garlinghouse, raised more than $1.3 billion. 

Related
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Mystery: Massive BTC Whale Address Activated
Garlinghouse previously admitted that sales of XRP had helped Ripple to survive, raising questions about the company's reliance on these sales for revenue. Garlinghouse once told the Financial Times that would be bleeding cash without selling the controversial token.   

Critics argue that this dependence on XRP sales highlights the lack of a viable business model and casts doubt on the cryptocurrency's legitimacy.

The ongoing Twitter debate revolves around whether XRP was created explicitly for retail sales or not.

The outcome of the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple could have significant implications for the future of XRP and the broader cryptocurrency market. The case is expected to be resolved in the first half of the year. 

The ultimate determination of whether these sales were conducted lawfully as well as the potential consequences for Ripple and the wider cryptocurrency industry remain uncertain.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Mystery: Massive BTC Whale Address Activated
04/19/2023 - 22:43
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Mystery: Massive BTC Whale Address Activated
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here's What Happened to Tesla's Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings in Q1
04/19/2023 - 20:23
Here's What Happened to Tesla's Bitcoin (BTC) Holdings in Q1
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano's (ADA) Next Target Could Be $0.55, Show Elliott's Waves
04/19/2023 - 17:00
Cardano's (ADA) Next Target Could Be $0.55, Show Elliott's Waves
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan