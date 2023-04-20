XRP Price Analysis for April 20

Original U.Today article

How long is correction of XRP going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The bears' pressure remains, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP could not join the list of rising coins, falling by 0.81%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.49816. If the decline continues to the $0.49 mark, the accumulation should be enough for a drop to the $0.48 zone.

Today's drop has not affected the general technical position of XRP as the rate remains trading in the middle of the side channel, between the support at $0.4328 and the resistance at $0.5582. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, sideways trading is occurring in the area of $0.47-$0.51. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

The rate of XRP is neither bearish nor bullish on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC). If the candle closes near the 0.000017 zone or below it, the fall may lead to the test of the 0.000016 zone within the next few days.

XRP is trading at $0.4912 at press time.