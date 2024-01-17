Max Keiser Explains Why BTC Failed to Hit $50,000 Despite ETF Being Nailed, Shibarium Sees 210% Transaction Spike, Ripple CEO Slams SEC Chair: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today's top three news stories.

Key reason why Bitcoin failed to reach $50,000 despite ETF being nailed by Max Keiser

In a recent X post, Max Keiser, a prominent Bitcoin evangelist, pointed to the likely person responsible for preventing Bitcoin from surging to highs of $50,000, despite the recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC. According to Keiser , the "culprit" is Mortimer J. "Tim" Buckley, the CEO at Vanguard Bank; after the regulating agency greenlit spot Bitcoin ETFs last week, the bank announced that it will prohibit its customers from purchasing cryptocurrency and products related to it, including spot Bitcoin ETFs. Following the decision, Buckley said in an interview that the bank would prefer not to offer its clients Bitcoin-based ETFs, as well as gold-based ETFs. According to him, BTC does not have intrinsic value, and there is no cash flow into it.

Shibarium witnesses 210% transaction spike as major exchange integrates Shiba Inu L2

According to data provided by Shibariumscan, Shibarium's daily transactions saw a 210.4% surge over the past two days. Yesterday, the platform recorded 2.43 million transactions - a significant spike compared to the 1.16 million transactions reported on Saturday, which seems to be the lowest point in recent activity. The trigger for the said increase in transactions is Shibarium's integration by major cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io. As became known from an X post by Shiba Inu team member Lucie, the exchange introduced support for Shibarium; from now on, its users are able to withdraw BONE tokens directly from the platform to the Shibarium network. This achievement marks an important milestone for Shibarium, being the first major integration with a centralized platform.

Ripple blasts SEC, CEO highlights agency's failures