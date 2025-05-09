Cardano (ADA) Secures Golden Cross With Massive Price Breakout

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA), currently ranked ninth per market capitalization, has recorded a significant development that could flip future price trends. The coin has flashed a golden cross on its hourly chart as the price jumped by over 9% on the market.

Cardano volume nearly doubles as momentum builds

ADA formed a golden cross in the last hour as its short-term moving average crossed above the long-term moving average.

This is particularly positive news for short-term traders as the price has climbed from around $0.72 to its current levels.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the Cardano price has changed hands at $0.7923 in the last 24 hours. The coin rose from a low of $0.7177 to reach its current level.

There has also been a corresponding surge in trading volume. It spiked by 98.87% within the same period to $1.78 billion. The development signals a bull market for ADA.

Many consider the golden cross a bullish signal, suggesting that ADA has the potential for more upward price momentum.

Interestingly, during trading, ADA hit a high of $0.8162, fueling anticipation that the asset might break the $1 level soon. If ADA flips this price, it could replace Dogecoin as the eighth-ranked asset in the top 10 per market cap ratings.

Cardano’s circulation milestone bolsters network credibility

With this development, ADA is on the verge of breaking the $0.80 resistance level, as reported by U.Today. As the coin makes a bold comeback move, it needs to break the resistance and would require ecosystem support to stay above it as it eyes $1.

Meanwhile, the Cardano ecosystem recently achieved a milestone as the second most distributed cryptocurrency. It was surpassed only by Bitcoin, which also has a fixed supply. While Bitcoin is capped at 21 million, Cardano has a cap of 45 million.