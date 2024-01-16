Shibarium Witnesses 210% Transaction Spike as Major Exchange Integrates Shiba Inu L2

Shibarium, the layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu, experienced a remarkable surge in daily transactions, soaring by 210.4% over the past two days, according to data from Shibariumscan. The platform recorded an impressive 2.43 million transactions today, marking a substantial increase from the 1.16 million transactions reported on Saturday, which appeared to be the lowest point in recent activity.

This surge comes after a prolonged period of heightened activity for Shibarium, which saw transaction numbers skyrocketing to unprecedented levels at the end of November, peaking at a staggering 7.84 million transactions per day. However, toward the close of 2023, Shibarium experienced a significant decline in transaction volume.

New integration for Shibarium

The recent spike in transactions is attributed to the integration of Shibarium by major cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io. The exchange has reportedly added support for Shibarium, allowing users to withdraw BONE tokens directly from the platform onto the Shibarium network. This development marks a significant milestone for blockchain, representing the first major integration with a centralized platform.

Huge shoutout to @gate_io for introducing #Shibarium support! 🚀



Now, easily purchase and send Bone to #Shibarium through Gateio. Appreciate this 👏



Thank you pic.twitter.com/TOjYOXe42k — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Shibarium ⛓️ (@LucieSHIB) January 15, 2024

Gate.io's move to integrate Shibarium demonstrates a growing recognition and adoption of Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. The ability to withdraw BONE tokens on the Shibarium network directly from a major exchange is expected to further enhance the utility and accessibility of Shiba Inu's layer 2, potentially attracting more users to leverage its benefits.

As Shibarium continues to gain momentum with notable integrations, the SHIB community eagerly anticipates further developments and partnerships that could shape the future of Shiba Inu's layer-2 ecosystem.