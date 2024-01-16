Advertisement
Shibarium Witnesses 210% Transaction Spike as Major Exchange Integrates Shiba Inu L2

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shibarium's daily transactions skyrocket by 210% following its integration with major exchange Gate.io
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 9:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Shibarium, the layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu, experienced a remarkable surge in daily transactions, soaring by 210.4% over the past two days, according to data from Shibariumscan. The platform recorded an impressive 2.43 million transactions today, marking a substantial increase from the 1.16 million transactions reported on Saturday, which appeared to be the lowest point in recent activity.

Source: Shibariumscan

This surge comes after a prolonged period of heightened activity for Shibarium, which saw transaction numbers skyrocketing to unprecedented levels at the end of November, peaking at a staggering 7.84 million transactions per day. However, toward the close of 2023, Shibarium experienced a significant decline in transaction volume.

New integration for Shibarium

The recent spike in transactions is attributed to the integration of Shibarium by major cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io. The exchange has reportedly added support for Shibarium, allowing users to withdraw BONE tokens directly from the platform onto the Shibarium network. This development marks a significant milestone for blockchain, representing the first major integration with a centralized platform.

Gate.io's move to integrate Shibarium demonstrates a growing recognition and adoption of Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. The ability to withdraw BONE tokens on the Shibarium network directly from a major exchange is expected to further enhance the utility and accessibility of Shiba Inu's layer 2, potentially attracting more users to leverage its benefits.

Shibarium's Transactions Soar as Major Exchange Hints at Support

As Shibarium continues to gain momentum with notable integrations, the SHIB community eagerly anticipates further developments and partnerships that could shape the future of Shiba Inu's layer-2 ecosystem.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

