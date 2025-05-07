SHIB Team Issues Crucial Warning On Misleading Information: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Shiba Inu team member, one of the social media admins known as RagnarShiba, has addressed the SHIB army to clarify several important things regarding himself and the SHIB team in general.

Key warning on misleading information

Ragnar refuted several misleading posts about his recent contributions to the SHIB ecosystem. He stated that he continues to serve as an admin of the official SHIB group on Telegram. He also collaborates with centralized exchanges on listings, helps apps integrate SHIB, and does other, similar things.

The key message he gave to the SHIB army was: “Please stay safe and be cautious of misleading information.” Particularly, this was related to “the contributions made by certain members of the team.”

Because there have been some misleading posts about my contributions to the Shib ecosystem, I want to clarify a few things. I continue to serve as an admin in the official Shiba Ecosystem Telegram group, and I also lead the group that includes admins from all the local country… — RagnarShib.eth (@RagnarShiba) May 7, 2025

Message to community about self-custody

The official SHIB marketing lead, known to the community under the pseudonym Lucie, published a post about the challenges that holding crypto presents to the community. Lucie admitted that she can see that a lot of SHIB holders are getting tired, seeing zero or hardly any positive price action on this meme coin.

She said that some have turned to fudding the SHIB team, some have begun hating it and others “have completely lost it.” The only way here, Lucie said, is “you either keep going, or you give up.” This is a side effect of applying the principle of self-custody in holding crypto.

Some raw honesty: PATIENCE & NO FRIENDS IN CRYPTO



This has been super depressing for many who kept accumulating, believing, and waiting—only for nothing to happen.



I can see the tiredness in a lot of people. Some have completely lost it, turned to FUD, and even started hating.… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) May 6, 2025

While the SHIB team is going to continue showing the community what their developers are working on, Lucie still warned the community to stay aware since “this space isn’t always what it seems.”