    SHIB Team Issues Crucial Warning On Misleading Information: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 9:29
    Shiba Inu team member has warned SHIB community against falling for this big and efficient trick
    A Shiba Inu team member, one of the social media admins known as RagnarShiba, has addressed the SHIB army to clarify several important things regarding himself and the SHIB team in general.

    Key warning on misleading information

    Ragnar refuted several misleading posts about his recent contributions to the SHIB ecosystem. He stated that he continues to serve as an admin of the official SHIB group on Telegram. He also collaborates with centralized exchanges on listings, helps apps integrate SHIB, and does other, similar things.

    The key message he gave to the SHIB army was: “Please stay safe and be cautious of misleading information.” Particularly, this was related to “the contributions made by certain members of the team.”

    Message to community about self-custody

    The official SHIB marketing lead, known to the community under the pseudonym Lucie, published a post about the challenges that holding crypto presents to the community. Lucie admitted that she can see that a lot of SHIB holders are getting tired, seeing zero or hardly any positive price action on this meme coin.

    She said that some have turned to fudding the SHIB team, some have begun hating it and others “have completely lost it.” The only way here, Lucie said, is “you either keep going, or you give up.” This is a side effect of applying the principle of self-custody in holding crypto.

    While the SHIB team is going to continue showing the community what their developers are working on, Lucie still warned the community to stay aware since “this space isn’t always what it seems.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
