Ripple President Shares Key Stablecoin Insight: Details

Ripple President Monica Long recently discussed the growing importance of stablecoins in today's changing digital finance landscape.

In a tweet following her appearance at Stripe Sessions discussing why businesses can no longer afford to ignore stablecoins, the Ripple president shared a few key insights.

Long outlined three major takeaways Ripple has learned while navigating the complex world of blockchain payments. First, Long noted that blockchain payments need connectivity to local rails, and this connectivity depends on bank partners having regulatory comfort and clarity. "We’re in a starkly better place now than 2 years ago," she added, implying that the global regulatory environment is gradually becoming more supportive of digital asset integration.

Despite the appeal of operating as a software-only provider, Long pointed out the significant challenges in doing so. Ripple, which now holds over 60 licenses worldwide, has opted for a compliance-first approach to ensure operations across various jurisdictions.

As the market grows, stablecoins will require liquidity across global currencies to compete with traditional FX markets, Long added, referring to this as "the next industry challenge."

RLUSD gains traction as stablecoin market expands

Long’s comments come as the stablecoin market expands, with the total stablecoin market capitalization recently surpassing $240 billion.

Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin has gained traction since its launch in December 2024. Ripple has integrated RLUSD into Ripple Payments and announced the acquisition of Hidden Road, which will use RLUSD as collateral for its clients, creating a critical bridge between crypto and traditional finance.

RLUSD is now available on new exchanges, including Kraken and, most recently, Gemini, in addition to being used in DeFi liquidity pools like Aave and Curve Finance.

RLUSD has crossed $300 million in market valuation, currently at $316 million, according to CoinMarketCap data. In the last 24 hours, Ripple USD volumes have skyrocketed 109% to exceed $186 million.