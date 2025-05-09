Crucial Trillion Dollar Bitcoin Warning Issued by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin proponent and the JAN3 boss, warned the global cryptocurrency community about the shrinking chances to buy Bitcoin as financial institutions continue buying it.

As governments are gradually joining them now, a lot of BTC is going to be wiped off the market soon, Mow hints.

Mow's Bitcoin vs. dollar scarcity reminder

Samson reminded the community that Bitcoin’s supply is hard-capped at 21,000,000 coins, while “there are hundreds of trillions of dollars out there.” “Do the math,” he urged crypto investors and crypto enthusiasts.

On May 8, Mow reacted to Bitcoin surging above the $103,000 level as he tweeted that it was now “too late to buy Bitcoin under $0.1 million.” This year, U.S. president Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). It will start from the 200,000 BTC confiscated from illicit activities over the past five years and still held by the government.

Besides, two U.S. states, Arizona and New Hampshire, have also passed a law to establish an SBR.

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF sees nonstop three-week inflows

As reported by U.Today, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) has recorded almost three weeks of consecutive inflows. Bitcoin has been flowing into it for 18 days in succession.

On Thursday this week, IBIT absorbed $69 million, now holding roughly $69 billion in the Bitcoin equivalent (more than 572,000 BTC).

Over the past day, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has skyrocketed, stopping close to the $104,000 price level and currently trading at $103,170 for the first time since January.