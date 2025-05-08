Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 14:08
    Can price of Bitcoin (BTC) set new high shortly?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers remain weaker than buyers today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.41% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $99,828. As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 13:41
    XRP Price Prediction for May 7
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the daily bar closes near $100,000, growth may continue to the $100,500 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto has broken the resistance of $97,470. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes far from that level, growth may lead to the test of the $102,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the nearest vital area of $100,000. If the weekly bar closes above it and with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue to the $105,000-$110,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $99,302 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 8, 2025 - 13:58
    XRP Skyrockets 112% in Volume as Price Turns Bullish Green
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    May 8, 2025 - 13:36
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 8
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 8
    XRP Skyrockets 112% in Volume as Price Turns Bullish Green
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 8
    Show all