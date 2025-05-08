Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers remain weaker than buyers today, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.41% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $99,828. As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

However, if the daily bar closes near $100,000, growth may continue to the $100,500 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto has broken the resistance of $97,470. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes far from that level, growth may lead to the test of the $102,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the nearest vital area of $100,000. If the weekly bar closes above it and with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue to the $105,000-$110,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $99,302 at press time.