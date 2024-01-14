Advertisement
AD

'Bitcoin to Hit $1 Million in Days,' Says Samson Mow, but There's Catch

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin's ascent to $1 million is imminent, as predicted by blockchain expert Samson Mow
Sun, 14/01/2024 - 14:07
'Bitcoin to Hit $1 Million in Days,' Says Samson Mow, but There's Catch
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent X post, blockchain expert Samson Mow confidently predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) is on the verge of a staggering surge, reaching $1 million in just a matter of days to weeks. Mow, known for his bold statements, emphasizes the impending perfect storm that will propel the cryptocurrency to this unprecedented price level. But, Mow makes an important clarification, the date has yet to be determined.

Advertisement

Related
Elon Musk-and-Bitcoin-Themed Statement Issued by Samson Mow: Details

The expert's optimism is fueled by the recent approval of spot-based Bitcoin ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission for multiple companies.

Addressing the current state of Bitcoin ETFs, Mow notes a period of market adjustment. The recent launch of Bitcoin ETFs with billions in trading volume and BlackRock's acquisition of 11,500 BTC have contributed to the ongoing recalibration. Meanwhile, GBTC holders are exiting positions, creating sell pressure and pushing prices down. Mow believes this process will not be prolonged, as many are hesitant to sell due to substantial tax implications, eventually leading to Grayscale's fee capitulation.

Time until Bitcoin halving: 97 days

Amid these market intricacies, Mow advises investors to focus on raw Bitcoin demand and disregard short-term inefficiencies. He emphasizes that existing supply will not meet the current demand, and with the BTC halving approaching in a few months, strategic planning is essential for those eyeing the crypto market.

Related
Michael Saylor Issues Critical Warning to BTC Holders

As 2024 unfolds, Mow's bold prediction adds an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to Bitcoin. The crypto community eagerly awaits to see if the expert's foresight will indeed materialize in the imminent time.

#Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Samson Mow
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Activity Disappears, and Reason Is Unclear
2024/01/14 14:04
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Activity Disappears, and Reason Is Unclear
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu: No Bad Idea AI (BAD) on Shibarium, SHIB Team Issues Warning
2024/01/14 14:04
Shiba Inu: No Bad Idea AI (BAD) on Shibarium, SHIB Team Issues Warning
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Whale Alert: Massive 9.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Bought in 48 Hours
2024/01/14 14:04
SHIB Whale Alert: Massive 9.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Bought in 48 Hours
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CAGA Crypto Unveiled New Transformative Features on January 4, 2024
Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui in Groundbreaking Karrier One Partnership, Upcoming Token Launch
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

'Bitcoin to Hit $1 Million in Days,' Says Samson Mow, but There's Catch
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Activity Disappears, and Reason Is Unclear
Shiba Inu: No Bad Idea AI (BAD) on Shibarium, SHIB Team Issues Warning
Show all