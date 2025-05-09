Revival: Meme Cryptos PEPE, FLOKI, BONK Rocketing Today

Advertisement

Ongoing cryptocurrency recovery is driven by the surprising upsurge of Ethereum (ETH), the second largest crypto. However, some meme coins outshined post-Pectra Ethereum (ETH), scoring unmatched short-term gains.

$1,300,000,000 in 24 hours: PEPE price spikes by 35%

Pepe (PEPE), a major community-driven meme coin, is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency today in the top 200 coins. In just 24 hours, the PEPE price added over 35% and peaked at $0.00001338. With this excellent upsurge, PEPE is back to the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Image by CoinGecko

PEPE market capitalization exceeded $5.5 billion, the highest since Feb. 1, 2025. Twenty-four-hour trading volume reached an impressive $4.8 billion.

Other top-tier meme coins are also delivering impressive gains today. The Bonk (BONK) price reached $0.00002209 in 24 hours after a 18% upsurge, while Floki (FLOKI) managed to get back to the top 100, hitting $1 billion capitalization for the first time in weeks.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme coin, is up by 10.2% today. The SHIB price reached $0.00001507, while its market cap is targeting $9 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the top meme crypto, added 9.2% and strengthened its position as the seventh largest altcoin. The DOGE price smashed a major resistance at $0.20.

BRETT, AI16Z meme coins outperform rivals as well

AI cryptocurrency owners are also optimistic today. Virtual Protocol (VIRTUAL) jumped by 20%, while Ai16Z (AI16Z) is 17% up in the last 24 hours.

Based Brett (BRETT), the largest meme cryptocurrency of the Base ecosystem, increased its capitalization by 22% and is close to returning to the top 100 meme cryptos.

In total, cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 3.4% in the last day, which is the fastest upsurge in weeks. Ethereum (ETH) surprisingly jumped over $2,400, which caused enormous liquidations of shorts. Over $1.1 billion in short positions were erased by a surprising market rally.