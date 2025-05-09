Advertisement
    Revival: Meme Cryptos PEPE, FLOKI, BONK Rocketing Today

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 15:26
    Meme coins dead? Not yet, data says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ongoing cryptocurrency recovery is driven by the surprising upsurge of Ethereum (ETH), the second largest crypto. However, some meme coins outshined post-Pectra Ethereum (ETH), scoring unmatched short-term gains.

    $1,300,000,000 in 24 hours: PEPE price spikes by 35%

    Pepe (PEPE), a major community-driven meme coin, is the fastest-growing cryptocurrency today in the top 200 coins. In just 24 hours, the PEPE price added over 35% and peaked at $0.00001338. With this excellent upsurge, PEPE is back to the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    PEPE market capitalization exceeded $5.5 billion, the highest since Feb. 1, 2025. Twenty-four-hour trading volume reached an impressive $4.8 billion.

    Other top-tier meme coins are also delivering impressive gains today. The Bonk (BONK) price reached $0.00002209 in 24 hours after a 18% upsurge, while Floki (FLOKI) managed to get back to the top 100, hitting $1 billion capitalization for the first time in weeks.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme coin, is up by 10.2% today. The SHIB price reached $0.00001507, while its market cap is targeting $9 billion.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the top meme crypto, added 9.2% and strengthened its position as the seventh largest altcoin. The DOGE price smashed a major resistance at $0.20.

    BRETT, AI16Z meme coins outperform rivals as well

    AI cryptocurrency owners are also optimistic today. Virtual Protocol (VIRTUAL) jumped by 20%, while Ai16Z (AI16Z) is 17% up in the last 24 hours.

    Based Brett (BRETT), the largest meme cryptocurrency of the Base ecosystem, increased its capitalization by 22% and is close to returning to the top 100 meme cryptos.

    In total, cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 3.4% in the last day, which is the fastest upsurge in weeks. Ethereum (ETH) surprisingly jumped over $2,400, which caused enormous liquidations of shorts. Over $1.1 billion in short positions were erased by a surprising market rally.

