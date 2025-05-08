Bitcoin Price Will Soar to $500,000 In Jiffy, Max Keiser Predicts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Max Keiser, a former financial journalist who currently lives in El Salvador as its president’s Bitcoin advisor, has made a bullish Bitcoin price prediction.

Keiser expects the world’s oldest cryptocurrency to skyrocket roughly 410% from the current level. What is more, he expects it to happen quite fast – “in a jiffy.”

"Bitcoin to whisk away to $500,000 in a jiffy"

Max Keiser addressed the cryptocurrency community with a prediction of immense Bitcoin price growth that he expects to take place in the near future. Keiser believes that money reacts to vacuum in the same way nature does – they both hate it: “Nature hates a vacuum and so does money.”

Therefore, the Bitcoin OG reckons that BTC is likely to skyrocket from the current $98,000 to as high as half a million dollars per coin pretty quickly, as if moving in a pneumatic tube: “The vacuum from $98,000 to $500,000 is gaining suction. BTC price will whisk away to that price in a jiffy.”

Over the past 24 hours, the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has increased 3.17%, soaring close to $100,000. This was the market’s reaction to the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at a range of 4.25% to 4.5% for the time being.

Keiser comments on Saylor's use of AI to work with Bitcoin

In another tweet, Keiser shared his take on the use of artificial intelligence tools employed by the Strategy’s Bitcoin think-tank, Michael Saylor. Keiser wrote that Saylor and the former co-leader of D.O.G.E., billionaire and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, are “using AI to invent novel security structures to maximize the Bitcoin Treasury model.”

Vivek Ramaswamy plans to make his company, Strive Asset Management, go public by merging with Asset Entities and starting to accumulate Bitcoin using the model that Saylor’s Strategy has already successfully adopted — using proceeds from stock and debt issuance.

As for Michael Saylor, during his recent speech at the Strategy World event, he revealed that the recent actions undertaken by the company to raise funds for accumulating Bitcoin were the result of AI integration into Strategy’s work. Thanks to those, Strategy recently increased its fund raising plan to buy Bitcoin as high as $84 billion. Currently, the company already holds roughly $52 billion worth of BTC.