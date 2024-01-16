Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 551% as Whales Make Epic Comeback

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu has seen jump of 551.43% in volume of large transactions
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 17:15
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing a massive rise in a whale activity indicator.

Shiba Inu is seeing a spike in large transaction volume, which provides insight into the total amount traded by whales on a given day.

Shiba Inu has seen a jump of 551.43% in the volume of large transactions, which are those involving transfers of more than $100,000. Per IntoTheBlock data, large transaction volumes skyrocketed from 902.36 billion SHIB on Jan. 14 to 5.9 trillion SHIB.

A surge in large transaction volumes frequently indicates huge activity among whales, whether buying or selling.

The last 24 hours have seen $56.45 million worth of SHIB in large transactions. This equates to 5.9 trillion SHIB in crypto terms. The transaction volume reported on-chain in the last 24 hours totaled 6.61 trillion SHIB.  

SHIB price action

Shiba Inu, now the 17th largest cryptocurrency by market value, traded at $0.00000964 at press time, reflecting a 0.12% loss in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market has been under pressure since spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) began trading in the United States last Thursday. Shiba Inu was not exempted from the bearish pressure, subsequently adding a zero to its price tag as the entire crypto market sank.

Despite the drop, SHIB remains in green weekly, up by 3.77% in the last seven days.

On the upside, the next daunting task for the bulls is to conquer the daily MA 50 barrier at $0.0000099, which would allow SHIB to erase an extra zero from its price tag.

Contrary to this, if declines perpetuate, SHIB might meet significant support at $0.0000085, from where it has rebounded twice so far this January.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

