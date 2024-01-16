Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 551% as Whales Make Epic Comeback

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing a massive rise in a whale activity indicator.

Shiba Inu is seeing a spike in large transaction volume, which provides insight into the total amount traded by whales on a given day.

Shiba Inu has seen a jump of 551.43% in the volume of large transactions, which are those involving transfers of more than $100,000. Per IntoTheBlock data, large transaction volumes skyrocketed from 902.36 billion SHIB on Jan. 14 to 5.9 trillion SHIB.

A surge in large transaction volumes frequently indicates huge activity among whales, whether buying or selling.

The last 24 hours have seen $56.45 million worth of SHIB in large transactions. This equates to 5.9 trillion SHIB in crypto terms. The transaction volume reported on-chain in the last 24 hours totaled 6.61 trillion SHIB.

SHIB price action

Shiba Inu, now the 17th largest cryptocurrency by market value, traded at $0.00000964 at press time, reflecting a 0.12% loss in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market has been under pressure since spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) began trading in the United States last Thursday. Shiba Inu was not exempted from the bearish pressure, subsequently adding a zero to its price tag as the entire crypto market sank.

Despite the drop, SHIB remains in green weekly, up by 3.77% in the last seven days.

On the upside, the next daunting task for the bulls is to conquer the daily MA 50 barrier at $0.0000099, which would allow SHIB to erase an extra zero from its price tag.

Contrary to this, if declines perpetuate, SHIB might meet significant support at $0.0000085, from where it has rebounded twice so far this January.