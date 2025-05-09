Whales Buy ETH Like Crazy as Ethereum Jumps 33% Overnight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Analytics data recently shared by multiple sources unveils that whales have begun hunting Ethereum down and withdrawing it from crypto exchanges into their cold storage vaults.

Institutions go on buying spree as ETH rockets

Over the past 24 hours, the second-largest digital currency, Ethereum, has skyrocketed by approximately 33% - in just a single day, ETH went up from $1,810 to $$2,414 earlier today. Last time, ETH traded at this level in early March this year.

After the surge, a rebound pushed ETH slightly down, giving it a decrease of 3.35%. At press time, Ethereum is changing hands at $2,336.

Meanwhile, analytics account on X Lookonchain has reported that after this massive price jump, Abraxas Capital Management, which has specialized in digital assets since 2017, continued to accumulate Ethereum. Today, it purchased and withdrew 61,401 ETH worth $116.3 million from various crypto exchanges.

On Thursday, the same fund manager bought 49,644 ETH from Binance for roughly $92 million.

World Liberty Financial grabs 1,587 ETH

Aside from that, data aggregating company Senora (IntoTheBlock rebranded) published statistics showing that for the third consecutive week, whales have been emptying cryptocurrency exchanges of Ethereum. Total outflows over the past weeks comprise $559 million.

Besides, a major player has also stepped in to buy Ethereum today; Donald Trump-affiliated World Liberty Finance acquired 1,587 ETH for roughly $3.5 million. It also added 9.7 WBTC worth $1 million to its cryptocurrency holdings.