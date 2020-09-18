Max Keiser Believes Shareholders Will Demand Corporations to Grab Bitcoin Following Microstrategy's Suit

Original article based on tweet

Max Keiser praises Microstrategy's purchase of Bitcoin, while pro-Bitcoin restaurant chain Tahini's urges corporations to convert part of their cash reserves into Bitcoin

Prominent Bitcoin maximalist and TV anchor on the Russia Today channel, Max Keiser, has given kudos to Microstrategy for gaining more BTC.

Keiser stated that now shareholders of other big companies and corporations are going to demand to convert their cash reserves into Bitcoin as Tahini's pro-Bitcoin restaurant chain has already begun to do.

Microstrategy acquires Bitcoin worth $175 mln; second purchase

As reported by U.Today, on Sept. 14, the Nasdaq-traded business software producer Microstrategy amazed the crypto community by placing more if its cash into Bitcoin.

Back then, its CEO Michael Saylor tweeted that the company had acquired 16,796 Bitcoin for $175,000,000.

That was the second purchase of BTC by this company. The first acquisition took place on Aug. 11, when Microstrategy acquired 21,454 BTC for a whopping $250,000,000, making headlines in crypto and mainstream media.

Max Keiser: "Shareholders will now demand they deploy idle cash to Bitcoin"

Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser tweeted that now shareholders will demand that corporations start acquiring Bitcoin with their spare cash.

Image via Twitter

He was, in fact, commenting on a tweet thread posted by the Canadian restaurant chain Tahini's, which has recently converted all of its cash reserves to Bitcoin.

On Aug. 19, the Tahini's franchise acquired BTC using all of its spare cash reserves down to the last dollar.

The CEO Omar Hamam tweeted that, despite difficulties after the lockdown and many of his staffers deciding not to go back to work (as they received stimulus checks), he decided that the stimulus cash he received from the government would no longer be a secure investment.

So he started educating himself on blockchain and Bitcoin and then decided to convert all of his company's cash reserves in BTC.

Urging big names to obtain Bitcoin

Today, a thread was published the restaurant's Twitter page. It mentioned such heavyweights as Apple and Google, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the pro-Bitcoin Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and suggested that they follow Microstrategy and Tahini's in converting part of their spare cash into Bitcoin.

Image via Twitter